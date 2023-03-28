Markmonitor Launches New DomainDefend Program

New monitoring program offers corporate domain customers front-of-the-line access to desirable domain names

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markmonitor , an industry-leading enterprise-level provider of domain management solutions, today announced the launch of DomainDefend, its enhanced monitoring subscription program of aftermarket spaces that offers brand owners front-of-the-line access to desirable domain names.

The requirements of global companies in the naming space are often uniquely complex and require a custom blend of technology and service to be met effectively. Markmonitor's latest innovative offering, DomainDefend, is an expansion of its white-glove services that now includes early access to desirable domains coming available due to expiration or being listed on the aftermarket.

Now backed by Newfold Digital , Markmonitor is even better resourced to deliver the expert personalized support and leading-edge technical solutions that enterprise customers need and deserve. Through this strategic relationship, Markmonitor is now able to access unique capabilities that can be leveraged to meet the evolving needs of corporate customers. DomainDefend takes advantage of Newfold's extensive aftermarket business, which is recognized as one of the largest in the industry.

Every day, tens of thousands of previously owned domain names expire and become available for purchase. The window to acquire these names can be very short and competition can be fierce. For corporate entities with a brand and trademark to protect, a core brand name falling into the wrong hands can be devastating.

DomainDefend monitors and notifies brand owner subscribers of aftermarket-listed and soon-to-expire domain names that contain their trademarked terms. This early warning allows brand owners to backorder where appropriate and gives front-of-line access to subscribers to buy listed domains at a flat rate, which dramatically increases the likelihood of successful registration upon expiry or availability for acquisition in the aftermarket auctions.

The process starts with brand owners providing their list of trademarked terms for review and keyword correlation. Then, Markmonitor's proprietary software continuously scans for domain names entering the market that match the defined terms. Notices are then sent for review immediately, allowing brand owners to act, if desired, prior to the general public.

"The success of small businesses, enterprises and corporate entities alike begins with an established web presence and domain registration, management and security," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, the parent company of Markmonitor. "DomainDefend optimizes the success of domain registration for enterprises and corporate entities that are at risk of their trademarks being infringed upon. While many brand owners currently use a domain watch service that doesn't offer a view of the full lifecycle of the domain name or where they can participate, DomainDefend offers unique front-of-line access, domain control and reduces use of time-consuming and expensive legal remediation."

