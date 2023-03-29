HiBid Auctions Surpass $44M in GMV Last Week, with Commemorative Coins, Sports and Pokémon Cards, Comics, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $44.3 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 682,000 lots were sold online in 1,542 timed and live auctions taking place between March 20th and March 26th, with the total hammer value exceeding $81.7 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring Marvel and DC comics, autographed collector cards, rookie sports cards, commemorative coins, turquoise rings, bracelets, and necklaces. Standout lots include a factory-sealed 2021-2022 Panini Immaculate NBA Collection, a 1959 Topps Roberto Clemente card, a 1990 Fleer Michael Jordan card, and a sealed Pokémon Venusaur base set.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

March 20th-26th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $44.3+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $81.7+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 682,806

Timed Auctions: 1,421

Live Auctions: 121

Bids Placed: 4,223,611

Bidding Sessions: 5,415,048

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Sports and Pokémon Cards

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 23rd-31st

Seller: Pull Party Cards, LLC

View Auction Catalog

Comics and Cards Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 1st

Seller: JD's Realty & Auction, LLC

View Auction Catalog

Pokémon Coins and Jewelry Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 4th

Seller: Elite Collectibles

View Auction Catalog

