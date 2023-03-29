SOSi Awarded $20 Million Contract by the DEA for Lawful Intercept Monitoring

RESTON, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi has been awarded a five-year, $20 million contract by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to monitor, process, and analyze lawfully intercepted foreign language communications under Title III of the 1968 Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act.

The DEA is the world's leading counter-drug law enforcement agency. The contract was awarded to support DEA investigations in its domestic and international field offices.

Under the contract, SOSi will process foreign language communications in up to 200 languages and provide intelligence analysis and a variety of other related investigation support services.

"SOSi has proudly supported the DEA since our company was founded over 30 years ago. We continue to introduce innovations that help our federal law enforcement and intelligence community clients stay ahead of the evolution from analog to digital and encrypted communications," said SOSi CEO Julian Setian. "We look forward to bringing our latest tools, expertise, and experiences to the DEA under this new contract."

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and mission support services integrator. Founded in 1989, we manage many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe, providing engineering, intelligence, and logistics solutions to both government and commercial customers. Visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

