Bridging the GAP: MaRS launches new Growth Acceleration Program

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MaRS today announced the launch of the Growth Acceleration Program, a multi-sector initiative designed to support executives of scaling, high-growth companies on their way to reaching $20 million in revenue.

"Given the state of today's economic environment, supporting Canadian ventures has never been more crucial. We need to help companies look beyond capital markets, to economic opportunities, to really be able identify the threats and risks to their business models," says Krista Jones, chief delivery officer, ventures and ecosystems group at MaRS. "This program will equip companies with the necessary tools of business fundamentals to optimize their growth inside whatever market conditions come their way."

The Growth Acceleration Program, which is funded by FedDev Ontario, is ideal for ventures with total funding $10 to $20 million and/or annual recurring revenue of $5 to $20 million that have a core product in the market with traction beyond early customers.

According to participating member Louis Brun, co-founder, president and CEO of Sollum Technologies, "I feel even more confident that we're going to succeed because whether it's engineering, supply, logistics, sales or marketing, we will have access to knowledgeable people that can help us do what we've been very good at, but we can be even better at. The Growth Acceleration program will help the whole team get aligned even more and get us even closer to success."

The program supports ventures within the Canadian ecosystem on their sales and marketing, revenue growth and talent development through expert advisory, data tools and community building opportunities.

"By guiding founders and their teams and ensuring their systems and processes are engineered to drive their desired outcomes and valuation milestones, these companies will have the capability to become world class category dominators," says Dennis Ensing, chief venture advisor and vice president of venture growth at MaRS.

MaRS is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in the health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.

To learn more, visit the Growth Acceleration Program's page on the MaRS website or email us at growthacceleration@marsdd.com

