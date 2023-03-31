SEASON TWO OF POPULAR LG CHANNELS SERIES "THE RIVALRIES" DEBUTS WITH SPOTLIGHT ON HEATED BASKETBALL AND HOCKEY RIVALRIES

Streaming Exclusively on LG Smart TVs, Season 2 Premieres with Collegiate Basketball and Hockey Rivalries as Told by the Players, Coaches, and Fans

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, an official partner of the NCAA®, is kicking off the second season of its popular series The Rivalries, a docu-series that offers an exclusive look into college sports' lesser-known but no less intense rivalries. Season Two will premiere Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET with "The Rivalry," an episode that features Division III Hope College and Calvin University in a basketball rivalry extending back to the 1920s.

Built on its sense of community, the Michigan schools have maintained a hearty rivalry rooted in their ties to their local churches. With many former student-athletes and alumni attending together across denominations, an interest in "The Rivalry" has been sustained since it began. Today, Hope's men's team leads the all-time series with Calvin following close behind, just 84 points separating the two teams – an average of 0.40 points per game. On the other hand, Calvin's women's basketball team leads the all-time series 71-64, with 107 points separating the two teams – an average of .79 per game in Calvin's favor. With Calvin having won two NCAA Division III national titles in men's basketball and Hope winning three in women's basketball, this rivalry is heated in all respects. Encore presentations of "The Rivalry" will be on Sunday, April 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET and Monday, April 3 at 2:00 a.m. ET.

In the second episode of the new season premiering Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET, The Rivalries focuses on "The Alaska Governor's Cup," a Division I hockey match-up between the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. After state-wide budget cuts threatened to indefinitely disband the Alaska Anchorage hockey team, the community's generous support raised $3 million to reinstate them. This year is Alaska Anchorage's first year back on the ice since 2020, and with UAF winning the past 12 cups in a row, the Seawolves are eager to etch their name on the Cup. Encore presentations of "The Alaska Governor's Cup" will be on Thursday, April 6 at 11:00 p.m. ET and Friday, April 7 at 2:00 a.m. ET.

The Rivalries series is available free and exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs. Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage. Future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire student-athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series, and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,000 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

