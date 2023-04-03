ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Investment in SolarJuice Co., Ltd, a Leading Provider of Solar Photovoltaic Energy Solutions in the US and Australia

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF), hereafter referred to as "the Company" or "ATIF," is pleased to announce its recent investment in SolarJuice Co., Ltd. SolarJuice is a provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) based energy solutions in the United States and Australia. It focuses on providing energy solutions for residential and small commercial building markets. In Australia, the company primarily sells and distributes PV modules, solar energy inverters, batteries, storage devices, solar BOS components, and related accessories to commercial customers. In the United States, the company provides residential rooftop solar installations and commercial projects for America's largest home builders and real estate developers.

The agreement signed between ATIF and SolarJuice outlines the terms of ATIF's equity stake in SolarJuice. ATIF is excited to be part of this investment and looks forward to a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with SolarJuice.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF, commented: "SolarJuice has shown remarkable leadership in the renewable energy sector by offering tailored solar solutions, including design, installation, and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. Their innovative approach and customer-centric focus enable them to meet a wide range of energy needs while promoting a sustainable future. We look forward to witnessing their continued growth and innovation in the renewable energy sector."

About SolarJuice

SolarJuice is a leading provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) based energy solutions in Australia and the United States. With three business units - SJ Australia, SJ America, and SJ Technology - the company wholesales and distributes PV modules, solar energy inverters, batteries, storage devices, and other solar "balance of system" components to commercial customers. SJ Australia is a leading wholesaler of PV systems and components in Australia, while SJ America installs solar energy systems, energy storage solutions, and roofing products in five US states. SJ Technology produces and sells solar PV modules in the US.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Lake Forest-based business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory, and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The company has a proven track record in successfully delivering comprehensive U.S. IPO consulting services to clients primarily in the United States but also internationally. The mission of ATIF is to provide one-stop, comprehensive consulting services that guide clients through the complex and often challenging process of going public. ATIF recognizes the complexity and challenges associated with the process of going public, and endeavors to simplify it while ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients through its comprehensive consulting services. ATIF has been awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

