CitiusTech Appoints Rajan Kohli as Chief Executive Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., and MUMBAI, India, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rajan Kohli, an experienced technology executive as Chief Executive Officer.

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Rajan as he joins us as the CEO of CitiusTech. He is a proven leader with a breadth of business experience and a strong track record of driving transformation and scaling successful businesses. He brings tremendous leadership capabilities and expertise in digital, engineering and application services with an innovation-led approach to drive the next phase of growth for us," said Dr. William Winkenwerder, Chairman, CitiusTech. "We thank Bhaskar Sambasivan for his many contributions to CitiusTech and we will miss him as he steps away from the CEO role owing to personal and family reasons," Dr. Winkenwerder continued.

"I am thrilled to join CitiusTech, a company that has built a strong foundation through dedicated client service and deep healthcare technology expertise." said Mr. Kohli. "With healthcare and life sciences industries undergoing massive digital transformation, we are well positioned to drive meaningful impact for organizations in the sector. CitiusTech has outstanding talent and exceptional leadership and together with our strong client portfolio and partner relationships, I am confident we will accelerate growth and unlock additional value."

Mr. Kohli joins CitiusTech from Wipro, a global leader in technology services and solutions, where he spent nearly three decades and was responsible for USD 6 billion in annual revenues. He most recently served as the President of the iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) business, supporting clients globally across industry segments. He has held a variety of leadership positions at Wipro, including Head of Banking & Financial Services and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Kohli also founded and scaled Wipro Digital in the decade before taking over leadership of the iDEAS global business line.

Jimmy Mahtani, Partner, BPEA EQT, said, "As a seasoned leader with outstanding credentials of transforming businesses and delivering results, we believe Rajan is the right person to take CitiusTech into its next phase of growth."

Pavninder Singh, Partner, Bain Capital Private Equity, said, "Rajan is a transformational leader, and his deep experience in the Technology Services sector, along with CitiusTech's focus in the attractive and fast-growing healthcare industry is a great combination."

Established in 2005, CitiusTech develops software and technology solutions for over 140 leading healthcare and life sciences organizations, including large healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical organizations and medical technology companies. The company continues to demonstrate strong business growth, with the rapid adoption of digital health technology, a shift to value-based care models, patient-centric care, and healthcare industry convergence. CitiusTech recently acquired Wilco Source, a specialist in Salesforce solutions and services, to strengthen its patient and member-centric digital offerings. The company is owned by Bain Capital Private Equity and BPEA EQT, along with CitiusTech co-founders Rizwan Koita & Jagdish Moorjani.

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

