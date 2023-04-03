Health Gorilla to Spotlight Individual Access Services, Data Privacy, and QHIN Candidacy at HIMSS23

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has announced its participation at HIMSS23, which includes a variety of interoperability panel discussions, in-booth educational sessions, and live demonstrations of its solutions for Individual Access Services (IAS).

Health Gorilla will be stationed at Booth 7909 on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Health Gorilla will also provide live demonstrations of its solutions for Individual Access Services during the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Health Gorilla will be participating in two use case paths: "360X and Multimodality Technology to Support Care Transitions" and "Record Locator Service: Powering Data Access in the Continuum of Care." Demos begin at 15 minutes past the hour at Booths 7946-72 and 7946-73.

Health Gorilla speaker participation includes:

Monday, April 17

Driving Interoperability in 2023: CURES, TEFCA, and Information Blocking. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will join fellow panelists from The Sequoia Project, Kno2, MedAllies, and Carequality to discuss recent advancements in interoperability. The session is at 11:15 a.m. in the South Tower, Room S404. Click here to add it to your calendar. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr.will join fellow panelists from The Sequoia Project, Kno2, MedAllies, and Carequality to discuss recent advancements in interoperability. The session is atin the South Tower, Room S404.

Tuesday, April 18

Unpacking SDOH: Strategies for Workflow Integration. Presented by Avery Haller , MPH, Executive Director of Strategy & Partnerships at Health Gorilla, and Diana Zuskov , Associate Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the discussion will center around how to make SDOH data actionable for healthcare providers. The session begins at 11:30 a.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar. Presented by, MPH, Executive Director of Strategy & Partnerships at Health Gorilla, and, Associate Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the discussion will center around how to make SDOH data actionable for healthcare providers. The session begins atat booth 7909.

Real Talk: TEFCA, Evolution or Revolution in Healthcare Interoperability .

Health Gorilla Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder Sergio Wagner will serve as a panelist along with representatives from HCA Healthcare, Change Healthcare, Epic TEFCA Interoperability Services, and CommonWell Health Alliance. The session begins at 1:45 p.m. Location to be announced. Click here to add it to your calendar. Health Gorilla Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founderwill serve as a panelist along with representatives from HCA Healthcare, Change Healthcare, Epic TEFCA Interoperability Services, and CommonWell Health Alliance. The session begins atLocation to be announced.

Taking the Pulse of Healthcare Interoperability . Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will share findings from the 2023 State of Interoperability Report , including takeaways about industry sentiment surrounding TEFCA. The session begins at 3:15 p.m. in the Interop Spotlight Theater, located in the North Building, Hall B, Booth 7946. Click here to add it to your calendar. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr.will share findings from the, including takeaways about industry sentiment surrounding TEFCA. The session begins atin the Interop Spotlight Theater, located in the North Building, Hall B, Booth 7946.

Enhancing Patient Safety: The Importance of Complete Pharmacy Data in Medication Management. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will host a discussion with Jim Jirjis , MD, Chief Health Information Officer at HCA Healthcare, on the importance of complete medication data for improving patient safety, medication reconciliation, and medication management. The session takes place at 4:30 p.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr.will host a discussion with, MD, Chief Health Information Officer at HCA Healthcare, on the importance of complete medication data for improving patient safety, medication reconciliation, and medication management. The session takes place atat booth 7909.

Wednesday, April 19

InteropTalk LIVE – Hot Topics of the Day. InteropTalk podcast panelists will gather for a live session to talk about the breaking news coming out of HIMSS23. With Dave Cassel , Chief Customer Officer at Health Gorilla and former Executive Director of Carequality, Dr. Steven Lane , Chief Medical Officer at Health Gorilla and former Director of Clinical Informatics and Interoperability at Sutter Health, Deven McGraw , Data Sharing Lead at Invitae and former Deputy Director for Health Information Privacy at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Jennifer Blumenthal , Director of Product, OneRecord, at Milliman IntelliScript. It starts at 10:15 a.m. at Health Gorilla's booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar. InteropTalk podcast panelists will gather for a live session to talk about the breaking news coming out of HIMSS23. With, Chief Customer Officer at Health Gorilla and former Executive Director of Carequality, Dr., Chief Medical Officer at Health Gorilla and former Director of Clinical Informatics and Interoperability at Sutter Health,, Data Sharing Lead at Invitae and former Deputy Director for Health Information Privacy at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and, Director of Product, OneRecord, at Milliman IntelliScript. It starts atat Health Gorilla's booth 7909.

TEFCA's Candidate QHINs – Progress Toward Nationwide Interoperability Go-Live. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel will participate in this one-hour panel discussion with ONC, the RCE, and other representatives from the QHIN candidates to discuss the status of the onboarding process and vision for the future. It will be held Wednesday, April 19 , at 11:30 a.m. in the South Building, Level 1 | S100 C. Click here to add it to your calendar. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officerwill participate in this one-hour panel discussion with ONC, the RCE, and other representatives from the QHIN candidates to discuss the status of the onboarding process and vision for the future. It will be held, atin the South Building, Level 1 | S100 C.

The Road to TEFCA – Perspectives from QHIN Candidates. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel will moderate a "Lunch and Learn" discussion about TEFCA with representatives from other QHIN candidates, including eHealth Exchange, CommonWell Health Alliance, and Epic TEFCA Interoperability Services in Room W471A. The session will begin at 1 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Click here to sign up – registration is required. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officerwill moderate a "Lunch and Learn" discussion about TEFCA with representatives from other QHIN candidates, including eHealth Exchange, CommonWell Health Alliance, and Epic TEFCA Interoperability Services in Room W471A. The session will begin atLunch and refreshments will be served.– registration is required.

Transforming Canadian Healthcare: Leveraging Data Exchange to Improve Patient Care. This session will explore how Traverse Exchange Canada, developed by MEDITECH and powered by the Health Gorilla technology platform, is introducing a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that enables the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across Canada . With Robert Molloy and Mike Cordeiro from MEDITECH and Health Gorilla's Dave Cassel at booth 7909 from 4-4:30 p.m. Click here to add it to your calendar. This session will explore how Traverse Exchange Canada, developed by MEDITECH and powered by the Health Gorilla technology platform, is introducing a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that enables the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across. Withandfrom MEDITECH and Health Gorilla'sat booth 7909 from

Health Gorilla Happy Hour. Health Gorilla will be hosting an exclusive happy hour event in downtown Chicago starting at 7 p.m. Click here to join the waitlist. Health Gorilla will be hosting an exclusive happy hour event in downtownstarting at

Thursday, April 20

The Impact of TEFCA for Health Gorilla Customers. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel and Chief Medical Officer Steven Lane will discuss Health Gorilla's QHIN candidacy, the future benefits of joining a QHIN, and how the rollout of TEFCA will affect the healthcare ecosystem. The session starts at 10:30 a.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officerand Chief Medical Officerwill discuss Health Gorilla's QHIN candidacy, the future benefits of joining a QHIN, and how the rollout of TEFCA will affect the healthcare ecosystem. The session starts atat booth 7909.

Taking the Pulse of Healthcare Interoperability (Recap). Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will discuss industry sentiment and takeaways from the 2023 Interoperability Report, making this a must-attend for anyone working in the data exchange field. The report gathered perspectives on interoperability from over 130 senior healthcare executives. The session takes place at 2 p.m. at Health Gorilla's booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar. Chief Medical Officer Dr.will discuss industry sentiment and takeaways from the 2023 Interoperability Report, making this a must-attend for anyone working in the data exchange field. The report gathered perspectives on interoperability from over 130 senior healthcare executives. The session takes place atat Health Gorilla's booth 7909.

For more information about Health Gorilla's HIMSS23 activities or to request a meeting with an interoperability expert, go to www.healthgorilla.com/events/himss-2023 .

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants approved for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla

