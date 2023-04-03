EDGEWOOD, N.Y., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Nutra, a US-based supplement manufacturing company, has received NSF certification for their manufacturing facility. This certification is an important step in ensuring the safety and purity of their products.

NSF International is an independent public health and safety organization that provides third-party testing and certification services for food, water, and dietary supplements. They are committed to providing consumers with confidence in their food choices by ensuring that products meet or exceed regulatory requirements while remaining safe for consumption.

The NSF certification process includes audits of all aspects of production, including raw materials sourcing and handling; product formulation; manufacturing processes; packaging materials; finished product testing; storage conditions; distribution methods; and more. These audits help ensure that SMP Nutra's facility meets or exceeds international standards for quality control and safety management systems at every step along the way -- from raw material acquisition through final product delivery -- so that consumers can trust that every product they purchase will meet or exceed their expectations in terms of quality and effectiveness.

SMP Nutra is dedicated to continually expanding on the certifications they have to maintain the utmost health and safety practices to deliver products to their customers that are safe and at the top quality possible. It is anticipated that the team at SMP Nutra will continue to work on gaining additional awards as well as certifications.

