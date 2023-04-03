Sony Electronics Announces the New WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds with Comfortable, Stable Fit and Immersive Sound, also Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Headphones in New Midnight Blue Color

The new WF-C700N offer comfortability and high-quality sound while the WH-1000XM5 Midnight Blue delivers powerful sound in style

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the addition of the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds, WF-C700N, which are small and lightweight for all day comfort, perfect for those looking for their first pair of truly wireless noise canceling earbuds. In addition, Sony is also announcing the WH-1000XM5 in Midnight Blue, with all of the great noise canceling features of the critically acclaimed WH-1000XM5 in a stylish blue color.

WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds (PRNewswire)

A comfortable fit for on the go

The WF-C700N have been designed with comfort and stability in mind, for an inclusive fit. Sony has designed the WF-C700N by looking at extensive ear shape data collated since it introduced world's first in-ear headphones in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears. The WF-C700N earbuds combine a shape to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit, so users can wear them longer without needing a break.

The cylindrical charging case is small and easy to carry around in a pocket or bag so they can be taken anywhere consumers want to go. Additionally, the WF-C700N are available in black, white, lavender and sage green colors, with a geometrically patterned texture for a luxurious look and feel.

More music, less background noise

With the WF-C700N it's just the listener and their music. Users can diminish background noise with noise canceling or use the Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected to their natural surroundings.

Consumers can personalize their settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app or use the Focus on Voice setting to chat without removing the earbuds1. These features make it simple to step into a coffee shop and quickly order with ease, then just as quickly sit back, and enjoy entertainment -distraction-free.

The WF-C700N also features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where the user is and what they're doing. It recognizes locations frequently visits, such as offices, the gym or coffee shops, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation. With this, consumers can seamlessly move through their surroundings all while letting them enjoy their favorite artists and entertainment.

Hear every beat in high quality

The WF-C700N deliver high quality sound thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). With the help of Sony's original 5mm driver unit the WF-C700N packs a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals despite their small size, bringing out the best in whatever genre or entertainment is chosen. Users can also change their music to fit their taste with the EQ settings on the Sony | Headphones Connect app.1

Enjoy an effortless listening experience

With a long-lasting battery life of up to 15 hours2, IPX4 water resistance3 and smart features, the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds are made for everyday life.

For total convenience, the WF-C700N feature Multipoint connection4 which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth® devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, the earbuds know which device is ringing and connects to the right one automatically.

The WF-C700N also provides reliable call quality due to the Wind Noise Reduction Structure which delivers voice sound clearly, even on a windy day.

The WH-1000XM5 now in Midnight Blue

Since the launch of the WH-1000XM5 in 2022, the wireless headphones have received numerous awards and critical acclaim for their industry-leading noise cancellation5 and superior sound quality. Now, Sony is offering all the much-loved technology from the hugely popular WH-1000XM5 in a new stylish Midnight Blue color, allowing consumers to further personalize their listening experience.

Designed with sustainability in mind

Sony has not only designed the WF-C700N and the WH-1000XM5 Midnight Blue to be stylish but also with sustainability in mind. Zero plastic is included in the packaging material for both models, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impacts of their products and practices.6

Pricing and availability

The WF-C700N will be available for purchase on April 5, 2023 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and other Sony authorized retailers, priced at MSRP $119.99. For a full list of specs and information about the WF-C700N, please visit Sony Electronics.

The WH-1000XM5 Midnight Blue will be available for purchase on April 5, 2023 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and other Sony authorized retailers, priced at MSRP $399.99 For more information about the WH-1000XM5 in Midnight Blue, please visit Sony Electronics.

1 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

2 1x charging with charging case is needed. Up to 7.5 hrs (earbuds) + up to 7.5 hrs (charging case), total of up to 15 hrs when using Noise Canceling and Bluetooth connection. Up to 10 hrs (earbuds) + up to 10 hrs (charging case), total of up to 20 hrs when using Bluetooth connection with Noise Canceling switched off. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage.

Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

3 Splash-resistant design. Requires that all ports and covers are firmly closed. The charging case is not water resistant.

4 Feature requires firmware update, available in Summer 2023. Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

5 As of January 1, 2022. According to research by Sony Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines. In headband-style of noise-canceling headphones market.

6 Depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

