BERTRAM CAPITAL EXPANDS ORIGINATION & CAPITAL MARKETS TEAM

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), a middle market private equity firm headquartered in Foster City, California, today announced the addition of Matt Jones as Vice President to the Origination & Capital Markets team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Origination and Capital Markets team," said David Hellier, Partner at Bertram. "Matt's diverse experience and background in operations, data analytics, product strategy, and strategic partnerships broaden our team's skill sets as we evolve and deepen our data-based origination strategy and launch our thesis driven technology-enabled sourcing efforts".

Matt will focus on supporting Bertram's established sourcing and origination efforts by managing and expanding the firm's deep intermediary relationships across the U.S. Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Canada. His responsibilities will also include evaluating new investment opportunities and assisting the sell side selection process. Additionally, Matt will help drive Bertram's thesis-driven company outreach efforts and lead its data analytics strategy within the Origination and Capital Markets team.

"Since founding Bertram in 2006, we have consistently invested in building a recognized origination effort that is completely aligned with our investment team, from deal sourcing through deal exit," noted Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram. "Matt will help us continue to innovate our deal origination initiatives."

Matt brings a unique experience and perspective to the Bertram Capital team. Prior to Bertram, Matt spent nearly ten years in the consumer technology industry. Most notably, Matt spent seven years at Uber, where he led teams in operations, strategy and planning, product operations, and business development to aid the launch and growth of Uber's ridesharing and food delivery businesses. Matt is based in Chicago, IL.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

