Engage Technologies Group and APX Platform Formally Merge to Create an Industry-Disrupting, Complete Practice Performance System Focused on Patient Engagement and Practice Optimization

BOISE, Idaho, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group, Inc . -- a cloud-based SaaS company that invented a powerful technology platform that seamlessly unites marketing automation, expertly curated content, omnichannel communications and mobile intelligence into a single patient engagement solution -- has formally merged with APX Platform , to create an industry-disrupting, complete Practice Performance System focused on patient engagement and practice optimization. This comprehensive, global platform provides a new category of cutting-edge technology and tools needed for healthcare practices to drive revenue while increasing profitability.

With the addition of APX Platform's practice management optimization capabilities, Engage Technologies Group is now strategically and technologically positioned to reshape the healthcare industry and build a stronger brand by helping remove patient barriers to knowledge; enhancing provider/patient communication; improving healthcare practice management in the areas of sales, finance, and operations; and translating business insights into strategic actions that drive proven results. It's a complete game changer for how educational content and data can be delivered, analyzed, and executed.

"The merger of Engage with APX creates the world's first SaaS-based technology platform, positioned as a Practice Performance System, that focuses on delivering patient engagement and practice optimization to help healthcare practices drive top line revenue, while at the same time, improve bottom line profitability," said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, CEO and President, Engage Technologies Group. "When Engage's Practice Performance System integrates with existing Electronic Medical Record and Patient Management Systems, it forms a unique, strategic healthcare triad of critical systems for practices." said Dr. Grant Stevens, Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Information Officer.

Post-merger, Terri Ross, the former co-CEO of APX, will serve as the President of Engage's Aesthetics Division and her co-CEO, Izhak Musli, will join Engage as the Senior Vice President of Product Development and Data Science. The newly merged company's headquarters will remain in Boise, Idaho with offices in Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, and California. For more information, please visit www.engagetg.com.

About Engage Technologies Group

Engage Technologies Group, one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Northwest, is a comprehensive, SaaS-based technology platform featuring a Practice Performance System that specializes in patient education and practice optimization. Engage improves patient engagement by closing the knowledge gap via curated content delivery to patients at the height of interest and critical moment of need to empower decisions, soothe concerns, improve outcomes, and increase satisfaction. On the practice optimization side, Engage provides role-based training courses in the areas of sales, finance, and operations as well as business performance intelligence, data analytics, and a tailored roadmap to increase profitability, efficiency, and productivity. For more information, please visit www.engagetg.com

