ESG Book data now available to Bloomberg customers

ESG Book's data on corporate sustainability and emissions disclosures available on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License

ESG Book's offering on Bloomberg includes company-reported data for informed, timely insights into the ESG and climate performance of almost 10,000 companies.

Market demand for high-quality, granular ESG and climate data continues to grow sharply, driven by increasing sustainability regulation worldwide.

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book today announced its data on corporate sustainability and emissions disclosures is now accessible on the Bloomberg Terminal, and available for Bloomberg Data License subscribers. The data provided by ESG Book includes ESG and climate disclosures for almost 10,000 companies worldwide.

ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, provides a wide range of solutions that enable investors to access sustainability insights for security selection, portfolio management, ESG integration, and client engagement. Under the new agreement, Bloomberg and ESG Book clients can access and integrate this data for informed, timely insights into corporate ESG and climate performance.

Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg, said: "We're excited to broaden our relationship with ESG Book and to provide clients with access to additional high-quality data and information."

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "Demand for high-quality, granular ESG data is soaring across financial markets, driven by a growing need for investors to fulfil regulatory requirements and meet client demand for greater transparency on non-financial issues. We are delighted to provide ESG Book data to Bloomberg Terminal and Data License subscribers, and enable clients to access high-quality, fully traceable ESG data for better portfolio management and risk analysis."

Investors and corporates worldwide are gearing up for a raft of new ESG and climate disclosure rules currently being drawn up by regulators around the world. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a rule requiring emissions data to be included in corporate financial reports, while the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) will have a significant impact across financial markets in 2023.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Launched in 2018, ESG Book offers a wide range of ESG-related data, scoring, and technology products that are used by many of the world's largest financial institutions. ESG Book's market-leading solutions are used by clients and partners including Allianz, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, eToro, Glass Lewis, Google Cloud, and the International Finance Corporation.

Covering over 50,000 companies, ESG Book's product offering includes ESG and climate data, company-level and portfolio-level scores, and analytics tools. ESG Book's SaaS data management and disclosure platform provides access to over 135,000 corporate disclosures, enabling companies to disclose to stakeholders in real-time against multiple frameworks. For more information, visit esgbook.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

