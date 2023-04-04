Introducing Tres Tribus, Wild-Foraged Mezcal from the Remote Mountains of Oaxaca

DALLAS, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Tribus , the small batch artesanal mezcal, launches today in the U.S. and key international markets with a portfolio of three single-agave varietals and an artfully created Ensamble. Hand-crafted in the remote mountains of Oaxaca by fifth generation mezcalero Juan Antonio Coronel, Tres Tribus utilizes wild-foraged agave and volcanic mountain water exclusive to the region.

Hand-crafted by a fifth generation mezcalero, Tres Tribus is a small batch mezcal from the mountains of Oaxaca .

Tres Tribus is named for the three societies that came together from the surrounding valleys to create the capital of the Zapotec civilization in what is now Oaxaca. A B Corp certified company, Tres Tribus is fully carbon neutral and committed to preserving the region's flourishing biodiversity.

"I am honored to be able to share the secrets of mezcal that have been passed through my family for generations," said Coronel. "Our goal is to honor and celebrate the magueys by creating a spirit that presents the deep, rich and unique flavor profiles of each."

"Mezcal is the soul of Oaxaca, and with Tres Tribus, we want to capture the history, the land, the culture, the people of the region," said Tres Tribus co-founder Juan Coronado. "The traditional methods, pure ingredients and incredible magueys that my friend Juan Coronel uses make this mezcal unlike any other. Because our mezcal requires time, wisdom, and patience to create, we say Tres Tribus is born aged."

Tres Tribus will be available initially in California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas in the U.S. as well as in the UK, Spain, Australia and Dubai.

FOUR REFINED EXPRESSIONS

Crafted from high quality, local ingredients, Tres Tribus is created through a unique process that brings earth, fire, water and air together into a pure and elemental mezcal, characterized by fruity, floral and savory flavors.

Using only pristine mountain water from the nearby Tidaá volcano aquifer, Tres Tribus' three single agave varietals are distilled exclusively from fully mature, wild agave foraged from the region's lush, pine-covered forests.

Espadín Capon ( $142.00 ) - The most refined of the single varietals, the Espadín Capon, which has already received a 99-point rating from The Tasting Panel, is distilled from magueys that average between 8 and 12 years old. The plant is only harvested once its quiote (the flowering stalk of the agave plant) has blossomed, which means the agave has reached the end of its life where it will reproduce and die.

Tobalá ($95.00) - The true identity of Oaxaca , the Tobalá is distilled from magueys that are on average 10 years old. - The true identity of, theis distilled from magueys that are on average 10 years old. The Tobalá won Gold with 97 points in The International Wine and Spirits Competition 2023 Spirits Awards

Cuishe ($95.00) - The Cuishe comes from magueys that range from 10 to 25 years old.

Ensamble ($72.00) - This complex combination of three magueys creates a playful spirit ideal for cocktails. It is distilled from cultivated 8-year-old Espadín, wild Jabalí silvestre averaging between 10 and 15 years old, and incredibly rare Salmiana silvestre that can range from 15 years up to 35 years old. - This complex combination of three magueys creates a playful spirit ideal for cocktails. It is distilled from cultivated 8-year-old Espadín, wild Jabalí silvestre averaging between 10 and 15 years old, and incredibly rare Salmiana silvestre that can range from 15 years up to 35 years old. The Ensamble won Gold Outstanding with 98 points in The International Wine and Spirits Competition 2023 Spirits Awards

PRESERVING OAXACA'S BIODIVERSITY

Juan Coronel's replanting program replenishes agave harvested in the wild as well as trees used in the production process. For every wild agave he harvests, Coronel replants four new ones, along with approximately 1,000 to 3,000 trees each year. These include Encino oak, pine, jarilla and fruit trees, such as peach and apple.

TIME-HONORED PROCESS

Tres Tribus' artesanal process begins by cooking the magueys in an underground conical oven layered with volcanic stones and using long-burning Encino oak, which concentrates the natural flavors of the agave without overwhelming their unique profiles with smoke.

The piñas are then mashed by hand using a wooden mallet, except for the Cuishe, which is pulled using a machine due to its tough fibers.

Using yeast indigenous to the Mixteca region, the mash is fermented in underground amphoras, which helps regulate the fluctuating mountain temperatures while beginning to add floral notes of rose and jasmine, as well as deep umami flavors. The quality of the volcanic mountain water is critical to the rich, clean profile of Tres Tribus and one of the reasons why it is different from any other mezcal.

When finished, the mash is double-distilled using a still designed and hand-built by Coronel from copper and local elements from the region, which brings forth the vibrant fruit flavors of the magueys.

THE FOUNDERS

The idea for Tres Tribus was born when fifth generation mezcalero Juan Antonio Coronel and Juan Coronado, also co-founder of Mijenta Tequila , met and bonded over their love of mezcal.

A descendant of the Zapotec and Mixtec people and a trained chemical engineer, Coronel brings ancestral artistry and science together to make a high-quality mezcal. Employing time-honored traditional techniques, Coronel celebrates the rich, complex flavors of agaves by bringing forth their pure, authentic profiles. Coronel's palenque, built on family grounds in San Francisco Nuxaño, is one of only two in the Mixteca region, and the only one producing mezcal in the mountains.

Meanwhile, Coronado has built a strong reputation as a gifted mixologist and entrepreneur, including opening Sortie in New York, which was well known for its innovative cocktail program, as well as serving as the cocktail innovator for Jose Andres' Think Food Group. Coronado brings his passion for mixology to help conceive Tres Tribus' Ensamble, which is crafted to be used in takes on classic cocktails, like the Oaxaca Negroni, or more innovative creations.

ABOUT ALTOS PLANOS

Altos Planos launched its first spirits brand, Mijenta Tequila, in September 2020, and officially released its second, Tres Tribus mezcal, in 2023. From the outset, the company has been committed to producing high-quality agave spirits with celebrated master distillers who bring a meticulous, scientific approach to traditional craft. Altos Planos, along with its brands Mijenta and Tres Tribus, has been a certified B Corporation since August 2022.

