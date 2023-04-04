MEDIA ADVISORY: Ram, Jeep® and Chrysler Brands Will Have Large Presence at 2023 New York International Auto Show

Ram and Jeep® will each host a press conference and vehicle unveiling while Chrysler will make a news announcement

Livestreams available for Ram and Jeep

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ram, Jeep® and Chrysler brands have vehicles to showcase and news to announce at the upcoming 2023 New York International Auto Show. If you can't attend, live streams will be available for the Ram and Jeep press conferences.

WHERE:

Jacob Javits Convention Center - Level 3

11th Ave. between 34th and 40th Streets

New York, NY

WHO:

Carlos Tavares, CEO - Stellantis

Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO – Stellantis

Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America

Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis

WHEN:

Ram brand press conference, Wednesday, April 5 at 9:20 a.m. ET

Livestream YouTube link:

https://youtube.com/live/E8eSFRfU2jg?feature=share

Jeep brand press conference, Wednesday, April 5 at 11:35 a.m. ET

Livestream YouTube link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/8Clhv5Za8dY?feature=share

Chrysler brand press conference, Wednesday., April 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET

