A Celebration of the House's Iconic Shapes and Silhouettes

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The look-book for the Mugler H&M collection is here. The collection is true Mugler and every piece is defined by Mugler's irrepressible energy: playful, youthful, body-positive and open to every individual's identity.

Presenting The Full Mugler H&M Collection (PRNewswire)

The womenswear silhouette includes Mugler's signature oversized shoulders with a cinched waist, shaping the body. There are many modern expressions of the house codes, including spiral multi-seaming, which runs throughout the collection in the form of baggy jeans, nylon and denim bonded thong jeans, and jackets. Other highlights include leather jackets and a leather trench coat with an elongated scarf detailing, dresses with decadent embellishments, and strong tailoring, which can be paired with illusion catsuits, leggings, or cut-out bodysuits.

The menswear assortment features a collection of leather styles including trousers, blazers, and a trench coat with engraved buttons. The denim selection includes a sculpted jacket with padding that accentuates the form. Sharp tailoring can be layered with see-through flocked star print tops and corseted tanks.

The collection offers an array of gender fluid accessories including sheer gloves and tights, bags, scarves. Within jewellery, there are silver and gold body chains, and earrings and necklaces in different proportions and shapes, ranging from teardrops to the iconic Mugler star.

"This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today. The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewellery and accessories." - Casey Cadwallader, Creative Director, Mugler.

"Casey and the Mugler team have been incredibly generous in offering up so many of the house's classics and signatures, which shoppers will recognise from the runway and red carpet. The collection encapsulates the H&M ethos of sharing great fashion and democratizing design. Every piece is an icon." - Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative advisor at H&M.

The archive revival part of the collection is a tribute to Thierry Mugler's greatest hits from the 80's and 90's, curated by Casey Cadwallader. Each style embodies the founder's legacy and arrives with its own special label featuring Thierry Mugler's signature. Pieces include a black velvet dress with a shaped waist and puffed sleeves, a lace corset dress, a skirt suit with piercing details, and an acidic green tailored jacket. Accessories for this section include boomerang-shaped earrings and a double brooch connected by a chain.

Photographed by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens, the look-book features a vast array of talents, from fashion icons to musical talents, and highlights the spirit of Mugler's diverse community. The cast includes Jerry Hall, Connie Fleming, Mariacarla Boscono, Anna Ewers, Ariish Wol, Sora Choi, Imaan Hammam, Selena Forrest, Lidia Judickaite, Yilan Hua, Aweng Chuol, Amaarae, Eartheater, Arca, Xu Meen, Luthando Ngema, Cheikh Diakhate and Fernando Lindez.

The Mugler H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in selected stores on May 11.

