SkinCeuticals Celebrates Fifth Annual Vitamin C Day: April 4th

SkinCeuticals Reveals Antioxidant Serum Provides Advanced Environmental Protection with Identification of Metal as an Aggressor that Causes Skin Aging

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand, is proud to announce the celebration of the fifth annual National Vitamin C Day on April 4th. As the Antioxidant Authority, SkinCeuticals dedicates this day annually to celebrating the brand's renowned gold-standard antioxidant offerings as well as raising awareness of vitamin C as a fundamental component to achieving optimal skin health. Today, the brand introduces new research that presents that their #1 Vitamin C Serum, C E Ferulic, is clinically proven to provide triple antioxidant protection for up to 48% less damage from free radicals caused by the interaction of UV rays, pollution, and metal.

SkinCeuticals antioxidants provide advanced environmental protection from UV rays, infrared radiation, and pollution by neutralizing free radicals that prematurely age skin across all skin types. Findings from an in vivo clinical trial highlight a new threat of environmental aggressors that have potential to accelerate visible skin aging1,2, metal. As a result, SkinCeuticals put the brand's best-selling, cult favorite, C E Ferulic to the test and found the serum reduces damaging free radicals by chelating – or binding – excess metals before it can cause oxidative damage, and by neutralizing free radicals generated by the interaction of metals, pollution, and UV rays3,4.

In conclusion, C E Ferulic is demonstrated to effectively chelate both iron and copper. New in vivo methodology demonstrates topical use of the serum can counteract oxinflammatory damage induced by the combinations of metal-rich particulate matter and UV rays, as well as maintain the structural integrity of the skin barrier4. This study captured the impact of UV rays and PM in an in vivo model and demonstrated the preventative effect of applying C E Ferulic to minimize cutaneous damage which can also accelerate skin aging, established in literature4.

"We set the gold-standard for antioxidants in skincare and are pleased to prove that C E Ferulic now offers an even broader range of protection against environmental aggressors as compared to competitors," notes Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals U.S. She adds "as science is at the core of our brand, we continue to evolve yearly with our research and use National Vitamin C Day to celebrate our findings in order to educate our consumer and arm them with the best possible science-backed skincare solutions."

SkinCeuticals has been at the forefront of the antioxidant space, most recently introducing Silymarin CF, specifically formulated for blemish-prone skin, in 2021, whereas Phloretin CF announced new research in 2022 demonstrating its formulation delivers brighter, more even skin across all Fitzpatrick types 5. The brand's antioxidant portfolio boasts over 100+ acclaimed beauty awards and is beloved by various celebrities of all ages, skin types and tones. SkinCeuticals antioxidant serums are clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and promote a naturally even skin tone. The brand's antioxidants are baked by 30+ years of research, 40+ clinical studies worldwide, and 20+ U.S. patents.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com .

