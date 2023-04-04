In Surprise Move, Jogan Health Offers Taylor Swift and George Strait Tickets to Healthcare Providers for Free

The healthcare giant honors healthcare providers by offering chance to win two tickets to either Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour or George Strait, Little Big Town, guaranteeing use of their private viewing suite at Empower Field at Mile High.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jogan Health has become known in Colorado communities for its provider-centric vision and its investment in local, emerging companies. To remind healthcare providers how much they mean to our communities, the organization that styles itself as an all-points concierge for healthcare professionals, is offering one lucky provider two free tickets in their private suite to their choice of Taylor Swift or George Strait concerts at Empower Field at Mile High.

The dates these legendary artists will be featured are June 24th for George Strait, who famously sold out in under 20 minutes in 2022, and the choice between July 14th or July 15th for Taylor Swift, whose tickets are some of the most sought after in history.

Healthcare providers can enter the contest on Jogan Health's website by either joining the candidate pool or – if they are already part of Jogan Health's provider pool – refer another healthcare provider. The more referrals, the more entries into the drawing! Either option will gain an entry into the contest and the chance to see one of the two hottest shows on the planet.

"The tickets are our way of showing support for healthcare providers who faithfully serve their communities," says CEO Dan Dietrich. "Their dedication to the care of others is something we try to honor every day at Jogan Health."

About Jogan Health

Jogan Health was founded on the principle of helping communities in need during healthcare staffing shortages. We delivered hospital surge staffing and public health services to medical facilities and communities all over the country. Today, we continue to put the care back into healthcare by reinventing staffing partnerships and expertly matching healthcare providers with facilities . We also provide public health services and emergency management consulting solutions. We continue to look forward and have expanded into offering innovative technological solutions to the healthcare community at large. Learn more at joganhealth.com.

