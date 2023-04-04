VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch Tops Youth Electronics Supercategory for Fourth Time Per Circana

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced its KidiZoom® Smartwatch has been named the #1 selling item in the Youth Electronics Supercategory by Circana (previously IRI and The NPD Group). Presented as part of the Twelfth Annual Toy Industry Performance Awards for the Americas, this is the fourth time the KidiZoom Smartwatch has taken the top spot in the category.

VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech) (PRNewswire)

"As the best-selling product in youth electronics for four of the past five years, our KidiZoom Smartwatch is a great example of how we successfully adapt adult technology for kids," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "VTech remains a leader in children's electronics, and we look forward to continuing to evolve in the category with innovative, age-appropriate technology."

As a pioneer in the children's wearable technology category, VTech continues to lead the way in KidiTech with the award-winning KidiZoom Smartwatch. The newest generation, KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3, features two cameras for pictures, selfies and videos along with one- and two-player games, daily reminders and a light that doubles as a camera flash and flashlight. Kids can even pair up with a friend who also has a DX3 to share preset messages or play Treasure Hunt, Find the Diamonds and Tic-Tac-Toe. Additionally, they can create custom clockfaces from their own photos or swipe through 50+ animated faces to personalize their watch. Adults can also set Daily Reminders to help kids stay on track, and switch to School mode when it's time to limit the DX3 to watch-only use. Single-player games like Monster Catcher lets kids find 80+ invisible creatures, or they can challenge themselves with movement games like Racing Run, Crazy Dance and Funky Jump. More free games, clockfaces and camera effects can be downloaded from Learning Lodge®.

The KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is designed for ages 4 and up, comes in a variety of colors and is available at major retailers with a suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

Source: Circana / Retail Tracking Service / USA / Jan-Dec 2022 / USD

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 46-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C., is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America