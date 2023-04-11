This partnership will help support dynamic programming that shines a spotlight on chefs and operators making meaningful changes within their communities

SARATOGA, N.Y., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands, producer of Saratoga® Spring Water, announced it is deepening its partnership with the James Beard Foundation by sponsoring JBF Greens, Presented by Capital One. JBF Greens is an event series created by the James Beard Foundation for food lovers under 40 to discover new restaurants, chefs, and culinary trends in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

BlueTriton Brands Announces Official Partnership with the James Beard Foundation® for JBF Greens Event Series

JBF Greens was first established by the James Beard Foundation over 21 years ago. Saratoga® Spring Water joins Capital One and J Vineyards & Winery as a national sponsor for these events.

"Our partnership with the James Beard Foundation is so meaningful to the BlueTriton Brands family," said Brittany Lewis, Senior Brand Manager, Premium Brands at BlueTriton Brands. "We are honored to be the new official water partner of JBF Greens. Being able to discover new food, chefs, and restaurants is an essential part of understanding a city's culture and we are thrilled to be part of that experience."

This partnership comes after the Saratoga Brand celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, which was capped off with a $40,000 donation to the James Beard Foundation to help support the culinary arts.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Saratoga Spring Water as we welcome them as a partner of JBF Greens," said Kris Moon, President and COO of the James Beard Foundation. "With their support of our Good Food for Good mission, we look forward to highlighting the chefs and operators making meaningful change within their communities, while educating a new generation of diners on the importance of supporting independent restaurants."

The Saratoga® Spring Water and JBF Greens partnership will officially launch at the JBF Greens Chicago Gaijin celebration of cherry blossom season, taking place on Wednesday evening, April 12.

About Saratoga® Spring Water

Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the name Saratoga has become synonymous with quality, carefully curated still and sparkling spring water. Served in fine dining establishments and luxury resorts, Saratoga is now available to enjoy at home! Visit saratogawater.com .

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water and other water brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION™ Alkaline Water, Pure Life®, Splash Blast™ Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz™ Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ approximately 6,600 associates. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 13 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 12 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation's history, exceptional culinary talent, industry leaders, and visitors from NYC and beyond can experience unforgettable dining and educational programming at Platform by the James Beard Foundation—and be the first to try new food concepts at the Good To Go by JBF kiosk—inspiring food and beverage devotees for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

