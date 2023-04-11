Midori & Friends Welcomes Howard Sendrovitz as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard Sendrovitz, Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo, as Chair of the Board of Directors effective March 8, 2023. The announcement was made by Ron Claiborne, outgoing Board Chair, and Larisa Gelman, Executive Director, at the Midori & Friends 30th Anniversary Gala on February 15, 2023. Sendrovitz succeeds Ron Claiborne, former ABC News national correspondent, who served as Chair of the Board for 4 years.

"This is a significant moment in the 30-year history of Midori & Friends. It reinforces Midori's vision, dedication and passion which led to the creation and endurance of this great organization. I am excited about the future of M&F under Howard's leadership and the continued commitment of our outstanding board. Howard brings a wealth of nonprofit and for-profit experience, a record of success and a strategic vision, all of which will be critical to our ability to scale and meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality music education and ensure that even more children will have access to the transformative power of music through Midori & Friends," states Ron Claiborne, Board of Directors.

Sendrovitz has been a steadfast advocate for the arts and a member of the Midori & Friends Board since 2018. He currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Engagement: Wholesale at Wells Fargo. Sendrovitz has extensive expertise in providing strategic leadership in regulatory relationship management, compliance practices, and governance processes. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from SUNY Binghamton and received his law degree from the University of Michigan.

"I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the Chair of the Midori & Friends Board of Directors," said Sendrovitz. "This tremendous organization has developed a program which is uniquely qualified to provide the youth in our under-resourced communities the opportunity to make music and build their futures. We have had the privilege of doing so for tens of thousands over our 30-year history and I look forward to leveraging our strategic network of foundations, community partners, donors – along with our team – in a united effort to provide access to music education for all children in NYC. I also look forward to working closely with Midori, our inspirational Founder; Larisa Gelman, our dedicated and passionate Executive Director, as well as our experienced and committed Board of Directors."

Midori & Friends is a premier provider and trusted leader in music education throughout New York City, providing high-quality, engaging, and culturally enriching music education programs to public students in pre-K through grade 12. Midori & Friends programs are offered at no cost to students and are available to all children regardless of their musical ability, education, or economic background.

