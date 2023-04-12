ALPHA BAKING ANNOUNCES “NAME A BREAD TRUCK” CONTEST

Fully Baked Ideas Kneaded to Win Prizes, Bread Bragging Rights

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Alpha Baking Co., Inc., the bakers behind beloved Chicagoland brands S. Rosen's, Mary Ann Baking, and Natural Ovens, launches their "Name A Bread Truck" contest today. For the contest, Alpha Baking is asking customers to submit their most creative ideas to name three bread delivery trucks from their fleet.

Three winning entries will be chosen by a panel made up of Alpha Baking employees and will be prominently featured on designated Alpha Baking delivery trucks. Winners will also receive a year's worth of bread products, tickets to a MLB game in Chicago or Milwaukee, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

"Our S. Rosen's and Natural Ovens trucks can be seen delivering fresh bread, buns, and rolls to stores and restaurants every morning," said Stephanie Powell, director of marketing for Alpha Baking Co. "We like to think they're as much a part of the communities we serve as the local park or firehouse, and we love the idea of getting the community involved and having them name three of the trucks in our fleet."

This contest is open to residents of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and entries can be submitted online via Alpha Baking's website.

Participants are invited to submit their unique suggestions from April 12th through May 31st, and the three winners will be announced on July 1st.

"We're confident we'll see some fully baked, imaginative names that capture the spirit of Alpha Baking's brands and presence in Chicagoland," added Powell.

For more information on the contest, how to submit names, and the rules, visit https://www.srosens.com/nameabreadtruck/.

Chicago-based Alpha Baking Co., Inc. provides premium baked goods to restaurants, food service outlets, retailers, and consumers under the S. Rosen's, Mary Ann Baking, and Natural Ovens brands. Alpha Baking Co., employs more than 1,800 people at its six production plants.

S. Rosen's began in 1909 when founder Sam Rosen purchased a small bakery on Chicago's Northwest side. Renaming the company after himself, Sam Rosen used it to introduce his now-famous rye bread to the city. S. Rosen's became a Chicago tradition and they would later merge with Mary Ann Baking Company, producer of the iconic poppy seed hot dog buns, used at more than 90 percent of Chicagoland hot dog stands today. Alpha Baking is still a family-owned company, with Sam Rosen's grandson Steve serving on the board and his son Jason serving as Safety Director for the company. The company continues its long-standing support of food-insecure organizations, including donating more than 265 million pounds of bread products in 2020.

For more information, visit www.alphabaking.com or www.SRosens.com.

