COMPASSUS NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES FOR WOMEN

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of innovative home-based health care services, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek magazine and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. This recognition places Compassus among 600 U.S. organizations that ranked highly in promoting workforce equity, according to research and surveys.

The study – based on an employer survey and sample set of more than 37,000 American women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people – collected more than 224,000 reviews of U.S. organizations across all industries. Participants reviewed companies based on eight categories including compensation and benefits, work-life balance and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"Women are vital to what we do, accounting for more than 86% of our workforce. To receive this recognition is important validation of our work to create a culture that supports women and helps them thrive in their careers," said Compassus Chief Operating Officer Laura Templeton, who joined the organization in 2012 and advanced to leadership roles including chief clinical operations officer, hospice division president and regional vice president of operations. Since becoming a clinical leader, she has aided in the promotions of six women to C-suite or director-level roles.

"Our people are the key to our continued progress expanding access to and providing quality, person-centered care, and we are proud to work alongside the smart, talented and compassionate women on our team," Templeton added.

Since its founding in 2006, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company has expanded its services to include home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. In 2020, Compassus became managing partner of Ascension at Home, a joint venture between Ascension and Compassus that broadens both organizations' post-acute services. The company's more than 6,000 team members deliver care in Compassus and Ascension at Home markets, serving more than 100,000 patients annually in 200 locations across 30 states.

Compassus is dedicated to promoting gender equity across the organization, implementing mentorship, leadership and clinical ladder training programs to promote professional development and grow the next level of home-based care clinicians.

"Women face unique challenges in the workplace, ranging from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions to discrimination and sexual harassment. Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "It is equally important to highlight companies that are leading the way. To that end, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 For Women."

For more information about Compassus, please visit www.compassus.com.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 colleagues in 200 locations and 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. The company was honored as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Women in 2023.

