Liberty Hall Capital Partners Appoints Susan McKenna as Chief Executive Officer of Dunlop Aircraft Tyres

CHARLESTON, S.C. and BIRMINGHAM, England, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the appointments of Susan McKenna to Chief Executive Officer and Shashank Dhawan to Chief Financial Officer of Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, a leading independent global designer and supplier of high-quality aircraft tyres serving the commercial, military and freighter aircraft markets.

"Since 1910, relentless innovation has been the heart of the mission for Dunlop Aircraft Tyres. We are thrilled to welcome Susan to lead Dunlop into its next phase of sustained growth," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "Susan's proven track record in developing and implementing growth strategies, overseeing new product development, pursuing innovation and ensuring operational excellence within the aerospace industry is unparalleled. We believe the combination of Susan's operational experience and Shashank's financial experience coupled with the balance of the existing leadership team creates a truly differentiated executive team."

Ms. McKenna added "Dunlop Aircraft Tyres is well positioned to capitalize on the continuing commercial aerospace recovery and strong secular growth in the military and freighter end markets. I am excited to become part of the Dunlop Aircraft Tyres family, alongside our newly appointed CFO, Shashank Dhawan, and to partner with our whole team to continue to build the business through an exciting period of growth."

Ms. McKenna brings over three decades of experience in the aerospace and related industries. From 1994-2020, she held increasing roles of importance at United Technologies Corporation ("UTC", which is now Raytheon Technologies) and its predecessors. Most recently, Ms. McKenna held the Executive General Manager, Engine Control Services position at Collins Aerospace, where she strategically led the standalone aftermarket business, formed after the disposal of the original equipment business to Rolls Royce. She previously had strategic and operational responsibility for UTC's Actuation and Propeller Aftermarket Services business and held numerous positions at Goodrich, including Vice President of their Secondary Flight control business and various senior finance roles. She joins Dunlop from Sertec Corporation, a leading automotive manufacturer of complex lightweight body structures and electric powertrain components for major original equipment manufacturers, where she held the role of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. McKenna began her career at Eaton Corporation and holds a Bachelor's degree and Post Graduate Diploma in Finance from The University of Ulster. She is also a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

Mr. Dhawan brings nearly three decades of cross-sector experience in the aerospace, engineering, chemicals and manufacturing industries. Prior to joining Dunlop, he held the Chief Financial Officer position at Aeromet International Limited, a manufacturer and supplier of cast aluminum and magnesium parts to the global aerospace and defense industries. Mr. Dhawan also held the Group Finance Director position at Oleo International and Savery Hydraulics, a leader in the manufacturing of energy absorption products for rail, elevators and industrial sectors as well as positions at Johnson Matthey Plc and Imperial Chemical Industries PLC. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Kanpur University, India, and is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres is a leading independent global designer and supplier of high-quality aircraft tyres serving the commercial, military and freighter aircraft markets. Dunlop is the only specialist tyre manufacturer focused solely on aircraft tyres. Dunlop's customer portfolio covers a range of channels, segments and geographies across the globe. With three facilities located in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Mocksville, North Carolina (USA) and Jinjiang (China), Dunlop is utilising its well-established brand and market reputation for quality and strives to be the first-choice supplier of aircraft tyres as a result of best-in-class product performance, exemplary customer service and dispatch reliability. For more information, please visit https://www.dunlopaircrafttyres.co.uk/.

