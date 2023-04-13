RING GAMES' Web3 RPG 'STELLA FANTASY' launched globally today, after a successful ICO and CEX listing

Token launchpad achieved goal within just 2 mins

Now receiving rave reviews from Early Access Users with high retntion ratio

The game finally launched globally today following CEX listing

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Games has announced the official global launch of its web3 RPG 'Stella Fantasy' today.

(PRNewswire)

The game garnered attention earlier this year during its SFTY launchpad, a token pre-sale event, which exceeded its target within just 2 minutes and ultimately closed at 375% of its goal. It then went on to be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange, GATE.IO on April 5th.

Ahead of its grand launch on April 13th, NFT holders were given early access to the game on April 7th, while users who registered for the pre-registration event were able to play the game from April 3rd. Its D+1 Retention index surpassed 80% and D+5 70% and the game has received high praise for its stunning visuals and gameplay, and is expected to appeal to the traditional Web2 market, as well as web3 gamers.

In addition to the game launch, it was also announced that SFTY is currently scheduled to be listed on another global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC, starting on April 17th. And even more CEX listing is expected onwards.

Stella Fantasy's social channels, such as Twitter and Discord, have seen a surge in users, with over 40,000 Twitter followers and 50,000 Discord members as of April 11th. The initial user base of 100,000 is expected to grow even larger after the official launch.

Jooho YUN, CEO of Ring Games, expressed gratitude to say, "Thanks for all those who have supported the project so far, and pledged to continue providing high-quality updates to ensure a top-tier web3 gaming experience".

To celebrate the global launch, various events including the 'Global Creator Campaign,' are being held until May, with SFTY airdrops available through cross-promotions with partners, gaming platforms, and communities.

Stella Fantasy aims to build a healthy web3 ecosystem by breaking away from the limitations of early P2E games and offering exordinary game experience. The PC launcher is now available for download on the game's website (www.stellafantasy.io).

Website: https://www.stellafantasy.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/stellafantasy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rstellafantasy

YouTube: https://bit.ly/YouTube_stellafantasy

Medium: https://medium.com/@stella_fantasy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RING GAMES