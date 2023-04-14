Cleveland Cavaliers and ARound Introduce 'Cavs ARcade' Augmented Reality Experience for NBA Playoffs Home and Away Game Watch Parties

Beloved Mascots Sir CC and Moondog Come to Life in 3D; AR 'Chain-Shot' Contest Awards Fans with Special Merchandise

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARound, a next-generation fan engagement platform designed to enhance gameday fun with live, real-world augmented reality (AR) experiences – part of the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud – has partnered with its first NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to bring a shared AR experience called "Cavs ARcade" to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, kicking off during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In Cavs ARcade, fans will be able to digitally interact with the basketball court, fellow fans in the FieldHouse, and witness real-time effects on the Cavs giant video screen through mass multi-user gaming, 3D player personalities, real-time effects and more.

"We're seeing a growing appetite from sports teams to keep existing fans engaged and capture new, younger audiences, who are recognizing the ease in which ARound naturally integrates and complements the action of the game. So far, fans have responded very positively to these interactive experiences, with engagement times exceeding our expectations," said ARound Founder and CEO Josh Beatty. "As the first team in the NBA to introduce shared AR, the Cavs are opening up an entirely new playing field for their 19,000+ fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to feel closer to the game, the players, and the energy of the venue, especially in this notable return of the Cavs to the Playoffs."

ARound first launched with the MLB's Minnesota Twins in August 2022 and the NFL's Los Angeles Rams in December 2022. The Cavaliers experience will include new, custom features and effects to enhance the gameday experience, such as:

AR Chain-Shot Contest : Fans can embody the spirit of the Cavs Junkyard Chain tradition by showcasing their grit and determination in the thrilling AR Chain-shot basketball contest, with nightly points leaders awarded Cavs jerseys, autographed merchandise, and more as they compete with fellow fans in this interactive, skill-based challenge.

Wine and Gold 'Landslide' Game : CAVS ARcade introduces a stadium-wide multiplayer Wine and Gold 'Landslide' game, allowing Cavs fans to rally behind their team colors in a high-energy blend of friendly competition and team spirit.

Larger-than-Life Mascots and Effects : CAVS ARcade brings beloved mascots Sir CC and Moondog to life in stunning AR on fans' phones and stadium videoboards, alongside captivating visual effects that transform the game atmosphere into an unforgettable, interactive experience.

Extended Through Playoffs: The CAVS ARcade experience will persist throughout the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff journey both during home games as well as away game watch parties, ensuring fans can enjoy these groundbreaking AR experiences and heightened engagement for the entire season.

"From the play on the court, to the energy in the FieldHouse and across Cleveland, everything is amplified in the NBA Playoffs," said Cleveland Cavaliers Vice President of Digital, Brandon Jirousek. "We knew we had to take our fan experience to another level as well, and we couldn't be more excited to team up with ARound to help us do that with CAVS ARcade. Innovation is at the core of who we are and this is the latest example of how we strive to explore new ways to engage our fanbase and enhance their interactions with the team."

Cavs ARcade is powered by the ARound Stadium app on iOS and Android. Journalists interested in covering the launch can access the press kit here.

About ARound

ARound is a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality platform and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. ARound keeps audiences engaged by capturing their attention through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with fellow fans across the venue. Where other AR products offer isolating, singular experiences, ARound's massive multi-user AR – which uses 3D spatial computing to localize content – redefines what it means to be part of a connected fan experience. It was the winner of Stagwell's annual innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees. ARound and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud are a part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network build to transform marketing.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at, and also operates, the transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his family of companies have now invested over $2.0 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans the best experience in the NBA with its extensive and stunning array of amenities and technology and signature, electrifying game presentation.

