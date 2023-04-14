Registration Opens for IEEE Quantum Week 2023 on World Quantum Day

Quantum computing and engineering innovations, research, practice, education, and training to be explored at IEEE Quantum Week

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opens today, World Quantum Day, for the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (IEEE Quantum Week), a multidisciplinary event focusing on quantum technology, research, development, and training, taking place on 17-22 September 2023 in Bellevue, Washington.

(PRNewswire)

Register for IEEE Quantum Week at https://cvent.me/kXXBRR.

Covering over 250 hours of programming in 10 parallel tracks, IEEE Quantum Week has become the internationally recognized annual venue for presenting high-quality original research, ground-breaking innovations, and compelling insights in quantum computing and engineering. World Quantum Day, taking place today, promotes the public understanding of Quantum Science and Technology Around the World.

"We're excited to open registration for IEEE Quantum Week on World Quantum Day. Join us for IEEE Quantum Week 2023 and experience the thrill of quantum computing, whose unique capabilities to fundamentally change what can be computed hold the potential to transform a wide range of fields." ― Hausi Müller, General Chair IEEE Quantum Week 2023

Participation opportunities are available for a limited time - authors are invited to submit contributions for technical papers, panels, posters, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions. The submission schedule is available at QCE23 Submission Deadlines.

Papers accepted by IEEE Quantum Week will be submitted to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library, and the best papers will be recommended to the journals IEEE Transactions on Quantum Engineering (TQE) and ACM Transactions on Quantum Computing (TQC).

IEEE Quantum Week sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available. Visit IEEE Quantum Week 2023 for all event news and updates.

Register to be a part of the highly anticipated IEEE Quantum Week 2023.

IEEE Quantum Week 2023 is financially co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (CS), IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc), IEEE Council of Superconductivity (CSC), IEEE Future Directions Committee (FDC), and IEEE Photonics Society as well as technically co-sponsored by IEEE Technology & Engineering Management Society (TEMS), IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS), IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS), IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS), IEEE Consumer Technology Society (CTSoc), and IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES).

About the IEEE Computer Society

Through conferences, publications, and programs, the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels global technological advancement. By bringing together engineers, scientists, researchers, and practitioners from all areas of computing and at every career phase, the IEEE CS enables new opportunities and empowers not only its members but also the greater industry. Visit computer.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society