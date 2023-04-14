What Can You Expect From 2023 WQA Convention and Exposition? Join Waterdrop to Find…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop will join other reputable brands in the water filtration industry at the 2023 Water Quality Association Convention and Exposition in Nevada, Las Vegas, between April 19 and 20.

Waterdrop will join 2023 WQA Convention and Exposition (PRNewswire)

The WQA Convention and Exposition is the premier water treatment industry education, sales, and networking event. For over four decades, it has provided an excellent opportunity for dealers, manufacturers, and consultants to make an impact in the water treatment industry.

The convention is also a great avenue for customers to learn about the latest research, technology, and products in the water industry.

Waterdrop's rich collection of new and established products will be on display at the 2023 WQA Convention and Exposition. So, if you want to be treated to Waterdrop's mastery of the best practices and advanced solutions in the water industry, the convention is the place to be.

Here are some of the products you can look forward to seeing:

1. Waterdrop G3P800 Tankless RO Water Filter System

Let's start with the star of the show. The Waterdrop G3P800 is a multi-certified cutting-edge tankless reverse osmosis water filtration system that packs a lot of modern, advanced features, including a tankless, space-saving design, an efficient water-saving finish, a large filtration capacity, a smart LED reminder, and upgraded filtration capabilities. The 9-stage filtration and the UV sterilizing light combine to give you outstanding filtration, removing most impurities in water, such as PFAS, fluoride, heavy metals, salts, and chloride.

2. Waterdrop Instant Hot RO System K6

The Waterdrop K6 water filter system, a new product launched by Waterdrop last year, is the second entry on this list is the first-to-market RO system with a heating function. It combines water purification with heating capabilities to give you an unlimited supply of hot and filtered water on demand. The 5-in-1 filter setup includes an RO membrane, a carbon block, and other filtration substances and reduces most contaminants in water. A high-end smart display faucet out of the box shows you the TDS level and filter condition.

3. Waterdrop Countertop Water Cooler

This Waterdrop Countertop Water Cooler is a new product launched by Waterdrop this year. The instant hot RO system K6 is widely praised by vast users, and to meet demands of more people for cold water, Waterdrop's R&D workers have been dedicated to developing this water cooler. It integrates cooling, heating and purification functions, and accordingly, you can get cold or hot purified water from one water filter system. Besides its RO filtration function, it is also provided with double UV sterilization functions. This brings more convenience for people with demands for cold water and hot water.

4. Waterdrop Ultrafiltration Under Sink Water Filter System

The Waterdrop Ultrafiltration Under Sink Water Filter System is powered by a 0.01-micron ultrafiltration membrane that effectively reduces 99.99% of chlorine, lead, fluoride, VOCs, heavy metals, and other impurities in water. In addition, it has an innovative integrated waterway design that prevents leakages. There is also a smart indicating system where you can see water quality in real-time. Installing this under sink water filter system is easy, quick, and requires no prior plumbing experience.

5. Waterdrop Countertop Faucet Water Filter System

Another filter system you should look forward to seeing is the Waterdrop CTF-01. It is made from 304 BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel. This faucet water filter relies on a comprehensive five-stage filtration process to reduce the most common contaminants in water, including chlorine, heavy metals, sediments, and colloid. In addition to removing impurities, this filter system adds beneficial minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium to the filtered water. It is easy to install on your countertop and is compatible with most standard kitchen tap faucets.

Waterdrop's sterling reputation as a leader in the purification industry is evident in its wide range of innovative products. The brand remains committed to its mission of making water purification solutions accessible to everyone across the globe. Apart from the products mentioned above, there will be other to exhibit, such as pitchers, water filter straw, and so on. We look forward to having you at the 2023 WQA Convention and Exposition.

Come, let's explore together!

