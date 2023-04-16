"Internet + " competition hosted by Chongqing University inspires students worldwide to innovate, start business

CHONGQING, China, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Championship of the Eighth China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (The "Competition) concluded on April 9, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, with six top-notch teams presented their research results in various cutting-edge fields of Artificial Intelligence, digital twin and computational imaging.

All the teams were made up of college students from home and abroad. Held on April 9, this year's competition was also the first Global Entrepreneurship Forum for College Students.

Since this year's competition was initiated in April 2022, a total of 14.5 million students from 4,554 colleges in 111 countries and regions signed up for the event, submitting 3.4 million research projects. It was the first time this competition managed to draw over 10 million participants.

After stringent selection and evaluation, four Chinese teams and two foreign teams reached the final. After fierce competition and intriguing presentations of their projects, students from Nanjing University of Science and Technology won the championship for their creative research named Light and Shadow -- Pioneer of Billion Pixel Infrared Intelligent Computational Imaging.

"We inherited the spirit of our predecessors and worked night and day for five years to realize a dream. I can proudly say here today that we have done it!" said Wang Bowen, a member of the champion team.

The competition, first held in 2015, has thus far invited about 9.43 million teams featuring 39.83 million college students, aiming to encourage and inspire the students to innovate and start their own businesses.

More Chinese, more international, more educational, more comprehensive and more innovative - since the first one was held in 2015, the Competition has been actively building a platform for comprehensive education.

It has attracted 6.03 million teams and 25.33 million college students from 120 countries and regions to participate in the competition. This set of figures marks the rising enthusiasm of youth innovation and entrepreneurship; this event has become a cradle to help many young people realize their dreams of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Over the past eight years, the competition has brought together tens of millions of college students from more than 120 countries and regions. A globalized education exchange platform and an extraordinary innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem have been formed.

