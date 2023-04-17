The ASPIKA.com platform and the renowned life strategist Ismael Cala have come together to support the growing movement of neurodiversity around the world

The collaboration aims to increase the flow of information and celebration of neurodiversity advancements and to promote acceptance of neurodivergent differences. The term "neurodiversity" describes conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyscalculia, and others.

ASPIKA.com is a global digital platform for the neurodiverse community, launched in 2019 www.aspika.com. Four years later, the platform has had unprecedented growth, providing a unique space for collaboration, information, exchange, and community building for neurodivergent individuals. Rather than competing with other websites or resources, ASPIKA's primary goal was to work alongside all organizations worldwide to promote greater understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.

MIAMI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala is a life and business strategist, internationally recognized author of bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship, and development. He has collaborated with great masters like Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell, in addition to receiving personal training from internationally renowned coaches such as Tony Robbins and Miguel Ruiz.

He is currently considered one of the most predominant communicators on the continent, and his message of social entrepreneurship, mindfulness, and well-being has impacted millions of people who follow his work in books, seminars, workshops, and conferences, which Cala has traveled to over 35 countries.

Rita Hernandez - ASPIKA - "We are delighted to work with Ismael Cala in this effort to promote neurodiversity", "we believe that his experience as a life strategist and his commitment to personal growth makes him an ideal speaker for our organization."

The collaboration between Rita Hernandez ASPIKA.com and Ismael Cala will begin with one of the platform exclusives, the ASPIKA Talks - a series of transformational talks aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of neurodiversity. Together, they hope to inspire many to embrace and celebrate their differences in all forms.

About Ismael Cala

Life and business strategist. For five and a half years, hosted CALA at prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Founder and president of Cala Group and Ismael Cala's Foundation. Author of bestsellers such as "Wake up with Cala", "Life is a Pinata", "The Emotional Illiterate", "The Power of Listening", "Un buen hijo de P…", "The Secret of Bamboo" and "Flow so as not to suffer". Ambassador to the concept of Corporate Happiness for more than 400 companies at Latin America. In his workshops, conferences, and seminars, he has traveled to over 38 countries and impacted over 400 organizations worldwide. He has received personalized training from renowned international leaders such as Robin Sharma, John C. Maxwell, Deepak Chopra, Brian Tracy, and Tony Robbins. Additionally, he completed the Executive Program in Exponential Leadership at one of the world's most prestigious and advanced universities, Singularity University, in Silicon Valley. He is also the rector of the Universidad Hispana de Mentores (UHM).

About Rita Hernandez - ASPIKA.com: A successful and respected media brand in the international, general, and Hispanic market with over 40 years of experience, a wide range of backgrounds, and exceptional work ethics. www.iconika.com

Mrs. Hernandez is considered one of the most fundamental figures in the development of the commercial brand content approach in international media and business acquisitions. She specializes in Marketing-Blueprints and Marketing Intelligence using creative transmedia dimensional architectural analysis, brand behavior, and market niches. A high-level results-oriented executive who leads the highest-profile, award-winning marketing campaigns, strategies, and executions for Fortune 500 companies www.iconika.com

Rita Hernandez is also the founder and CEO of Aspika.com, an innovative 21st-century global approach to the personal and professional advancement of high school graduates and university students. ASPIKA is one of the world's most effective platforms with already 39 countries interacting daily. ASPIKA.com is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to all, regardless of their neurodiverse condition or background, prioritizing diversity and representation. A global platform, accessible to all. Today, ASPIKA.com is one of the few platforms that owns the rights to all its content, campaigns, Aspika transformational Talks, Xchange, and others.

