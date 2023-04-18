BASWARE AWARDED SILVER ECOVADIS MEDAL FOR SUSTAINABLE PROCUREMENT, ETHICS, ENVIRONMENT, LABOUR & HUMAN RIGHTS

Basware received the honor from EcoVadis, the world's only universal sustainability ratings provider who assesses companies and their commitments to ESG.

ESPOO, Finland, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware Corporation is pleased to announce the company has been awarded a Silver EcoVadis Medal for 2023.

Basware Corporation logo (PRNewswire)

The award recognized Basware's improvements in the "Sustainable Procurement" and "Ethics" categories and for maintaining high scores in the "Environment" and "Labour & Human Rights" categories.

The distinction was awarded by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains. The EcoVadis sustainability recognition levels are based on a company's EcoVadis score (0-100) which assesses the quality of the company's sustainability management system.

The Silver Medal ranks Basware in the top 25% of assessed companies. With an overall score of 62, Basware is in the top 11% of companies rated by EcoVadis in the computer programming, consultancy, and related activities industry.

Additionally, EcoVadis awarded the 2023 Gold Medal to Basware's teams in Belgium and France with overall scores of over 70/100, putting Basware in the top 5% of companies in the respective countries.

"This award is a big step forward in Basware's continued commitment to ESG strategies both through our environmentally sustainable solutions and embedding these ESG strategies into our business model," says Jane Broberg, Basware's Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). "Our global team has worked to maintain high scores and to explore opportunities to improve scores as they relate to issues such as sustainability, ethics, our workforce, and the environment."

A company with offices in 13 countries, serving 700+ AP customers around the world, Basware has long been committed to minimizing the environmental impacts of its activities as well as fostering awareness and responsibility among employees, customers and suppliers.

In addition to the EcoVadis assessment and recognition, Basware continues to identify opportunities to improve and enrich Basware's ESG journey, making a difference in local and digital communities around the world. In the last year, the company achieved ISO27001 information security certification, implemented a new whistleblowing policy, maintained their 'B' score in the Carbon Disclosure Project, and joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

"As we look to April - a month where the world pauses to acknowledge Earth Day and how the business community can positively impact the environment - Basware is excited to share more about what we continue to work towards," Broberg continues. "We believe our future as a market leader in the technology space means putting people and the planet first."

ABOUT BASWARE

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at 700+ global customers rely on Basware to handle over 170 million of invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens.™

Contacts:

Nikita Bazalo-Prins, Brand Manager

Nikita.bazalo-prins@basware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Basware Corporation