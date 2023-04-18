CrowdStreet Advisors' Flagship Fund Now Available on iCapital: Expanding Advisor Access to Private Commercial Real Estate

iCapital's network of more than 16,000 wealth advisors can now access CrowdStreet REIT I, a fund investing in growth-oriented private commercial real estate projects

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet Advisors, LLC ("CrowdStreet Advisors"), a boutique alternative investment manager focused on providing advisors and their clients with access to exclusive private commercial real estate projects, today announced it has launched its flagship REIT fund, CrowdStreet REIT I ("C-REIT"), on iCapital, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry.

C-REIT makes direct equity investments in private commercial real estate projects across value-add, opportunistic, and ground-up development strategies which the fund believes will benefit from long-term growth drivers as well as the current market dislocation. Investment projects for C-REIT are sourced from a proprietary network of 300+ real estate developers and focus primarily on growth-oriented strategies, which are potential complements to the core and core-plus investments typically available through many of the more traditional commercial real estate funds today. The fund provides advisors access to multiple strategies, sectors, and regional markets through a single vehicle with a $25K minimum and 1099 tax reporting.

"iCapital is at the forefront of the push to make alternative investments more accessible to a broader range of advisors and their clients, and we couldn't be more excited to offer our flagship C-REIT on their platform," said Sheldon Chang, President of CrowdStreet Advisors. "Like iCapital, our team understands the important role advisors play in helping individuals better prepare for retirement and meet their financial goals. We're committed to supporting advisors in this essential mission and working with iCapital to expand access to alternatives like private commercial real estate."

Advisors interested in exploring C-REIT can log into their existing iCapital account to view the fund's profile, which includes access to offering and subscription documents as well as iCapital's due diligence report. Advisors not already using iCapital's platform can easily register for access to C-REIT through iCapital here .

"CrowdStreet has created new ways for investors to access an area of the market that was mostly reserved for large institutional investors while helping developers raise capital for projects," said Dan Vene, iCapital Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and Head of iCapital Marketplace. "iCapital works closely with our strategic partners such as CrowdStreet to continually elevate the experience for advisors and their clients to easily find, review, invest in, and manage alternative investments."

As of March 31, 2023, CrowdStreet Advisors manages $497M in client assets across both funds and separately managed accounts. Including C-REIT, CrowdStreet Advisors has launched 29 funds across multiple strategies. Since 2019, CrowdStreet has reviewed over 5,000 prospective deals1, with less than 3% of those approved for investment for funds.2 C-REIT is approved on major custody platforms, including Fidelity, Schwab, Pershing, TD Ameritrade, as well as 17 self-directed IRA (SDIRA) custodians.

About CrowdStreet Advisors

CrowdStreet Advisors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet") that provides advisors and their clients with access to curated private commercial real estate opportunities selected from CrowdStreet's proprietary deal flow, sourced from a deep network of 300+ real estate sponsors, developers, and operators. Through its private-market products and services—a REIT, thematic funds, separately managed accounts, and custom fund solutions—CrowdStreet Advisors provides unique exposure to middle-market commercial real estate (projects with gross asset values typically ranging from $40 million to $100 million), offering investments that are historically less correlated to public-market assets.3 For more information on CrowdStreet Advisors, visit www.crowdstreetadvisors.com .

Represents prospective projects reviewed since 2019 as of July 2022 . Prior data from CrowdStreet's inception from 2014-2019 is not available. Represents % of deals approved for all CrowdStreet Advisors Funds, including CSBP (algorithm-based). Excluding CSBP, only 1.2% of prospective deals were approved for fund investment. Private real estate is, by nature, generally less volatile than the stock market. This lack of volatility does not necessarily translate to private real estate not fluctuating in or losing value. Further, the value of private real estate investments will fluctuate, and the value of real estate often lags behind general market conditions.

CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet") offers investment opportunities and financial services on its website. Advisory services are offered through CrowdStreet Advisors, LLC ("CrowdStreet Advisors"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CrowdStreet and a federally registered investment adviser. CrowdStreet Advisors provides investment advisory services exclusively to privately managed accounts and private funds and does not otherwise provide investment advisory services to the CrowdStreet Marketplace.

About iCapital

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world's alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed how the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital's solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their operational infrastructure for alternative investments and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows.

iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments, including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, structured investments, annuities, and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes Fintech 50 list each year from 2018 to 2022, the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

As of November 30, 2022, iCapital services more than US$149.3 billion in global client assets, of which about US$30.5 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic) across more than 1,180 funds. Employing 1,050 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide, including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For more information, visit icapital.com| Twitter: @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

