FLO RIDA AND D3M LICENSING GROUP LLC ANNOUNCED TODAY THEIR RELATIONSHIP WILL CONTINUE BEYOND THE JOINT $82.6 MILLION VICTORY AGAINST CELSIUS AS THEY NOW HEAD TOGETHER INTO HEALTH AND WELLNESS

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Gold, co-founder of D3M, said after the $82.6 million lawsuit win against Celsius Holdings Inc., that his licensing group will now pursue focusing on sponsorships, brand ambassadorships and licensing deals for the sizzling Flo Rida brand in the health, wellness, and fitness space.

D3M Co-Founder David Gold, David Jr., Flo Rida. Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group (PRNewswire)

"Super excited to entertain opportunities brought by D3M," said Flo Rida.

"D3M is family and they really understand the Flo Rida brand and lifestyle," said Flo Rida, who along with co-plaintiff D3M sued the energy drink maker Celsius Holdings Inc. claiming the company was in breach of contract regarding bonuses and stock options owed.

"D3M can always be counted on to bring organic, serious, vetted deals to the table," said Reginald A. Mathis, in-house counsel at Flo Rida's company, Strong Arm Productions.

D3M is a unique boutique agency that looks at partnerships and collaborations through different lenses to ensure a perfect organic fit, as well as leveraging its relationships to enhance distribution, consumer awareness, and more that sets them apart from traditional agencies.

Serving such notable past accounts and clients as Samsung, Stan Lee, Seagram's, TGI Fridays and Nascar, D3M Licensing Group LLC continues to head forward with Flo Rida into sectors that it sees will benefit greatly by associating with the Flo Rida brand.

D3M said it is looking to focus the Flo Rida brand on health and wellness based upon the popular Hip-Hop artist's years of interest in this sector along with the agency's.

"D3M is proud to have played an integral part in aligning Flo Rida with Celsius and now after this impressive outcome we'll be continuing together on focusing the powerful Flo Rida brand on health and wellness across the globe," said Gold.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with both Flo Rida and his company Strong Arm Productions as we have shown and proven to be an effective team time and time again," said Gold.

This unique boutique along with diamond selling global Hip-Hop artist Flo Rida shows no sign of slowing down especially after the prominent and positive placement the D3M brand received within the industry spotlight.

