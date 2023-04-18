Giant Eagle and Allivet Announce Strategic Partnership

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation's largest food, fuel and pharmacy retailers, and Allivet.com, one of the nation's leading digital pet pharmacies, have partnered to further expand Allivet.com's PetRx platform in the retail space and offer a convenient online solution to Giant Eagle Pharmacy guests.

Giant Eagle's PetRx website (https://www.gianteaglepetrx.com/) offers thousands of prescription pet medications and over-the-counter pet products. Powered by Allivet.com, GiantEaglePetRx.com provides valuable benefits to Giant Eagle Pharmacy guests, including savings on pet healthcare products, fast and reliable delivery, and an AutoShip program offering the convenience of automatic delivery.

"We look forward to building a long and successful relationship with our partners at Giant Eagle," said Ujjwal Dhoot, CEO of Allivet.com. "As one of the largest food, fuel and pharmacy retailers in the country, Giant Eagle serves millions of customers every year, and we are thrilled that our innovative platform will enable them to provide their pet parents access to affordable and convenient medications and supplies for their pets."

Giant Eagle is excited to meet their guests' pet pharmacy needs by adding the GiantEaglePetRx.com solution in partnership with Allivet.

"Allivet is a trusted pet pharmacy solution provider," said Jim Tsipakis, Giant Eagle Pharmacy's Executive Vice President and President. "Through this partnership, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will make access to pet medications and supplies for our guests more convenient than ever."

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food, fuel and pharmacy retailers and distributors, with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to more than 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

About Allivet.com

Allivet.com, an online pet pharmacy, is fully licensed in all 50 states and is a .Pharmacy Verified Website under the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. An ally to pet parents since 1992, Allivet.com helps pet parents manage their pets' health needs by providing affordable access to thousands of medications and other pet products, exceptional customer service, and the convenience of AutoShip, an automatic delivery subscription service. Allivet.com has also developed an innovative B2B solution, enabling major retailers to offer pet pharmacy services to their shoppers under their own store brand.

