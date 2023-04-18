Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location

Eyeing an eventual national footprint, Roamstead, a modernized campground brand, will open its first location — neighboring the Great Smoky Mountains National Park — during summer 2023.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamstead , a collection of modernized campgrounds, officially launched its national brand today and announced the site of its first location, which is adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). The first site, and all future Roamstead sites, will offer an enhanced camping experience in an effort to welcome all adventurers to encounter the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design.

Roamstead mug (PRNewswire)

"The idea for Roamstead came from our experiences as campers, RV owners, and outdoor destination travelers. Our family loves to visit national parks and we stay at various campgrounds around the country, but many of them have left much to be desired. From cleanliness issues and a general lack of amenities to problematic site layouts and inconsistent service, there is so much opportunity to improve the outdoor experience," said Roamstead co-founder, Thomas Connolly. "Exploring the outdoors doesn't have to be dirty, uncomfortable, or outdated. We hope Roamstead will not only enable current adventure seekers to enjoy their experiences more, but we also hope it will usher in more outdoor destination travelers who've been previously intimidated by, or unattracted to, the thought of camping."

Located in between the GSMNP's Cosby and Greenbriar entrances, and just 25 minutes from the main Gatlinburg, Tennessee, entrance, the initial Roamstead site will offer cabins, RV/camper hookups, yurts, tent sites, and a lodge that includes a pavilion, coffee shop, and fire pits that will encourage communal gathering after a day in the great outdoors. An activity yard, playground, and movie nights will keep the younger adventurers entertained as well. Roamstead guests will also enjoy food and beverage options, including breakfast and dinner items, as well as a selection of regional beers. Similar amenities will be available at all future sites.

"Launching Roamstead is a dream come true, one we can't wait to share with as many people as possible," said Roamstead co-founder, Shannon Connolly. "Humans are healthier, happier, and more fulfilled when they spend time outdoors. Roamstead will tear down as many barriers as possible so more people can access the benefits of our greatest gift: nature."

To learn more about Roamstead or book a reservation, visit https://www.roamstead.com/

About Roamstead

Roamstead was established to welcome all adventurers to experience the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design. We are modernized campgrounds that offer cabins, camper hookups, yurts, and tent sites. All this, to invite brand new campers to the outdoors while enhancing the experience for seasoned nature-lovers.

Roamstead logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roamstead