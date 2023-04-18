Sunburn Cannabis Opens 10th Florida Retail Location in Key West

Launches New Piattella Aged Water Hash and Live Rosin Nectar in Time for 4/20

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunburn Cannabis, a Florida-based and licensed vertically integrated cannabis operator, has opened its Key West Sunburn Cannabis dispensary, the company's 10th retail location in the Sunshine State. "As a kid that grew up on Sugar Loaf Key and went to Key West elementary school, opening a Sunburn dispensary on Duval Street in Key West is quite the full circle moment for me", said Brady Cobb, CEO and Founder of Sunburn Cannabis. "Sunburn is a brand inspired by Florida's rich cannabis history, and we are proud to pay homage to the legacy left by pioneers like my father, whose journey in cannabis started in Key West, by providing high quality products crafted by Floridians, for Floridians."

In addition to the new retail location, Sunburn Cannabis is excited to announce the launch of two new products, Piattella Aged Water Hash and Live Rosin Nectar. Piattella Hash is a type of aged hash made using a traditional technique from Spain known as the "Piattella'' method, which involves rolling or pressing cannabis resin collected from trichomes into thin sheets or plaques, and then aging it to produce next-level effects and aroma. Sunburn's Rosin Nectar is an edible cannabis concentrate infused with live rosin, created through a solventless extraction process that separates trichomes using only ice and water. Rosin Nectar is strain-specific, with unique cannabinoid profiles still intact, delivering a more potent and consistent experience, and will be available in Watermelon, Cherry, Blueberry, Peach and Mango flavors.

In the week leading up to 4/20, Sunburn will be offering a variety of exclusive limited-time promotions and discounts for patients. On 4/20, Sunburn will celebrate with local communities at its retail locations across the state including Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Five Points, Pensacola, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Orlando, and West Palm Beach. The celebrations will feature visits from members of the Sunburn team, in-store parties, live music, food trucks, doctors on site, and more. For details, visit www.sunburncannabis.com .

Sunburn is a vertically integrated premium cannabis brand and retail experience that is authentically grounded in Florida's distinct cannabis culture and brings an unyielding commitment to growing and selling only the highest quality cannabis hand-trimmed flower, edible gummies, solventless rosin, and broad-spectrum cannabis-derived terpene vapes and pre-rolls. Sunburn also operates cultivation gardens, post harvest processing and lab facilities in Eustis, Florida and Winter Garden, Florida, respectively. Sunburn Cannabis Key West is located at 130 Duval St and regular hours are Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was a cannabis smuggler in the 1970s and 1980s. Sunburn incorporates traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com .

