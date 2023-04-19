Applications Open for New Funding Bootcamp for Women & Nonbinary Small Business Owners in Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Detroit

Ladies Who Launch is recruiting 120 women and nonbinary small business owners to participate in its FUND Bootcamp, a one-week program to explore business funding and financing options.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the FUND Bootcamp , a new place-based program to help women and nonbinary small business owners understand their funding options from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Ladies Who Launch . This new one-week program is open to women and non-binary small business owners across all industries with gross annual revenue between $25,000 and $199,999 in four cities: Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Denver, CO and Detroit, MI. Applications for the program are due on May 31, 2023.

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. Learn more at www.ladieswholaunch.org (PRNewsfoto/Ladies Who Launch) (PRNewswire)

In each city, Ladies Who Launch will select 30 small business owners to participate in a week of virtual workshops focused on different funding options and featuring local speakers who will share financing resources available in each city. The program will conclude with a pitch competition where FUND Bootcamp participants will have the chance to win a cash prize to support their small business's growth.

The FUND Bootcamp is coming to four cities in 2023:

Atlanta, GA

Program Dates: October 23 - 27, 2023

Pitch Competition: November 2, 2023

Baltimore, MD

Program Dates: September 11 - 15, 2023

Pitch Competition: September 21, 2023

Denver, CO

Program Dates: July 31 - August 4, 2023

Pitch Competition: August 10, 2023

Detroit, MI

Program Dates: August 21 - 25, 2023

Pitch Competition: August 31, 2023

"One of the biggest barriers for small business owners is access to and understanding capital," Jennifer Warren, Executive Director of Ladies Who Launch, said. "The FUND Bootcamps will help remove barriers and provide small business owners with the knowledge and community they need to make the process of exploring and identifying best-fit business financing options more approachable."

Since 2020, Ladies Who Launch has provided nearly $500,000 in grants to women- and non-binary- owned small businesses in varying stages through the Launch Program grant and mentorship opportunity. The new FUND Bootcamps will empower even more small business owners with the resources they need to scale their businesses.

Eligible women and non-binary small business owners can apply to the FUND Bootcamps through May 31, 2023 at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/fund-program .

About Ladies Who Launch

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) celebrates, elevates and empowers women and non-binary business owners across small towns and big cities globally. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow Ladies Who Launch on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

