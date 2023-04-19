Grand Traverse Resort to Host Second Annual Wolverine Weekend

ACME, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Weekend is back at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa! Get ready to bleed maize and blue June 9-11, 2023. The weekend includes golf on The Wolverine, a meet-and-greet with current athletes like Donovan Edwards and Will Johnson, plus dinner featuring a star-studded speaker series.

Wolverine Weekend kicks off with a Woodson Whiskey tasting event on Friday, June 9 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in Aerie Restaurant & Lounge. Sip and savor some of the Heisman Trophy Winner's All-American bourbon whiskey while enjoying small plates on the 16th floor of the Resort's Tower.

The weekend continues with a formal meet-and-greet and seated dinner Saturday evening. Guests will gather in the Resort's Governors' Hall for a three-course dinner and speaker series. The evening includes current football players running back Donovan Edwards, defensive back Will Johnson, linebacker Junior Colson, and tight end Colston Loveland. Plus, former Michigan quarterback Devin Garder, Sports Talk 1050 WTKA's Sam Webb and Ira Weintraub, and award-winning author John U. Bacon.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is home to The Wolverine golf course, Gary Player's first signature course in Michigan. It is designed to take full advantage of the Resort's richly diverse environment. With the same name as the iconic mascot, it is the perfect course for fans, students, alumni, and athletes to play. Sunday morning you can listen to Sports Talk 1050 WTKA live from the Resort's Clubhouse. After the show, hit the links on The Wolverine. The golf outing includes meet-and-greet photo opportunities with players and special guests throughout the course.

Get your Wolverine Weekend tickets today! Guests have the option to book a full weekend package with Resort accommodations or purchase tickets for individual events. Click here for more details.

About Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Nestled among the freshwater beaches and hardwood forests of Traverse City, MI, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is miles away from ordinary. Featuring nearly 600 guest rooms and 86,500 square feet of meeting space, the 900-acre property is one of Michigan's premier resort destinations. The Resort is also home to three championship golf courses, the renowned Spa Grand Traverse, and Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner Aerie Restaurant & Lounge.

