Health Monitor Network® funds the first of its kind Health Equity Patient Education Study with Duke University Medical School

– Company invests in 3-year investigational study led by Duke Clinical Research Institute's Julius Wilder, MD, PhD –

MONTVALE, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --As a pioneering company in healthcare communications, Health Monitor Network announced the creation and funding of the first of its kind Health Equity Patient Education Longitudinal Study, led by Julius Wilder, MD, PhD, chair of the Duke University School of Medicine Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-racism Committee; Vice Chair, Duke Dept of Medicine Minority Retention and Recruitment Committee; and Co-Director for the Duke CTSI-Community Engaged Research Initiative. Research shows that disparities in health outcomes are attributable to social drivers like low health literacy. Important information on health and patient education often fails to reach or resonate with underserved communities. The three-year study will examine how diverse populations respond to various patient-education tactics such as print, digital and video, with the goal of identifying the most effective methods and communication infrastructures for communicating relevant and important health information to diverse communities.

As Dr. Wilder says, "Numerous social drivers of health impact health, and these social factors often are beyond the reach of medicine. Low health literacy and inadequate patient education have a negative impact on the health of communities, especially communities of color and those considered socially vulnerable. Disparity in health literacy and patient education contributes to worse health outcomes, higher medical costs, longer hospital stays and greater risk of death."

Adds Maria Lissandrello, SVP and Chief Content Officer of Health Monitor Network, "As a company that creates original patient education content, we are in a unique position to help make a difference when it comes to health disparities. If we can deliver messages in a format that encourages people to get that checkup, to ask their doctor that question or to fill that prescription, we can help move the needle. That's why we are so excited and hopeful to be working with Dr. Wilder on this initiative."

Funding the study is another demonstration of Health Monitor's continuous dedication to bridge the gaps in health literacy by creating quality patient education that empowers patients in all communities to live a healthier life regardless of race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status.

About Julius Wilder

Julius Wilder, MD, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Wilder has a national reputation as an expert in Health Disparities, Health Equity and Social Drivers of Health. He is a principal investigator on multiple clinical trials and has received research awards for his work on social drivers of disparities in health.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter .

