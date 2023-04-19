Brand Expands Lineup with Six New Ultra-Luxurious Beds Available with Custom Comfort Layers

PHOENIX, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer sleep brand, today announced the launch of their brand-new luxury collection, Helix Elite.

Helix Sleep Launches All-New Luxury Collection, Helix Elite (PRNewswire)

The Helix Elite Collection is the brand's newest and most luxurious line of mattresses. A celebration of innovation, high-end style, and personalized comfort, the Elite collection stacks expertly crafted comfort layers on top of a best-in-class support system that zips together to create a truly elevated sleep experience. With six models available, customers can easily find their perfect sleep solution based on their unique sleep needs.

"The Helix Elite collection is the culmination of our innovative approach to building high-quality mattresses and an all-out effort to combine every luxury mattress feature you can imagine," said Adam Tishman, Co-President of Helix. "We set out to create the best mattress on the internet, filled with the highest quality materials available, and that's just what we did. At over 15 inches, the Helix Elite collection is the tallest, most luxurious bed-in-a-box that can be shipped directly to your door. We are excited to share this new, advanced concept with our customers and help bring the Elite sleep experience to life."

Like Helix's Standard and Luxe collections, Helix Elite features six core models: Sunset Elite, Moonlight Elite, Midnight Elite, Dusk Elite, Twilight Elite, and Dawn Elite. Each Elite model is built to support different sleep preferences and positions, all with the trusted comfort of Helix's sleep technology. The entire Elite lineup is GREENGUARD Gold certified and constructed with CertiPUR-US foams, ensuring that each mattress is free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), harmful metals, and other dangerous chemicals.

Advanced cooling GlacioTex™ Elite fabric covers five carefully curated foam layers to create the comfort insert of each Elite mattress. Two layers of highly-supportive micro coils are encased within the comfort insert, offering exceptional contouring, incredible pressure relief, and next-level body cradling comfort. These innovative micro coils also provide durable, long-lasting support throughout the life of the mattress, reducing the dipping and sagging of the mattress over time.

Hundreds of individually wrapped steel coils combine with high-grade foam to make up the ultra-sturdy support base. Standard across all Elite models, this durable base provides zoned lumbar support, full perimeter reinforcement, and increased airflow. The Helix Elite includes nine individual internal layers throughout, making it the tallest and most tailored mattress on the internet.

An innovative new way to ship luxury, the two-box shipping method delivers an elevated sleep experience with the convenience of bed-in-a-box shipping. Due to the impressive amount of materials in the mattress, Elite beds arrive in two boxes and are designed to be stacked and zipped during the unpacking process. This two-box system ensures that no materials are limited due to weight restrictions.

Each Elite mattress comes with a 15-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial. Prices start at $1,829 for a twin. For more information, please visit www.helixsleep.com.

ABOUT HELIX SLEEP

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer sleep brand launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing customization to the category through individually personalized mattresses for you, based on how you sleep. Each mattress is designed to your body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using our proprietary sleep technology. The brand celebrates the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Headquartered in New York City, Helix offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on all its products. Additional information on Helix and the company's products can be found by visiting us at www.helixsleep.com.

ABOUT 3Z BRANDS

3Z Brands is a vertically-integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona, 3Z Brands operates a portfolio of best-in-class direct-to-consumer sleep brands including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch Mattress, Bear Mattress, Nolah Mattress, and Leesa Sleep. 3Z designs and creates its high-quality mattresses on demand, boasting world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology.

All of 3Z's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. For more information on 3Z and its brands, please visit www.3ZBrands.com.

