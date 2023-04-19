Sotero Introduces Ransomware Protection Technology

Unique behavior-based approach gives organizations the ability to proactively detect and quickly stop ransomware attacks

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of RSAC 2023, Sotero , the leader in revolutionary data security, today announced the availability of Sotero Ransomware Protection , giving organizations the ability to proactively protect unstructured data from attack by utilizing behavior-based detection.

Most currently available ransomware solutions use a signature-based approach that detects only currently known ransomware strains - a method that broadly protects against malware concerns, but does not guarantee protection against zero-day attacks.

Sotero's Ransomware Protection not only detects currently known ransomware, but also provides the ability to detect and protect data from zero-day attacks. Sotero's patented advanced machine learning capabilities look at patterns or signatures of previously discovered threats at the disk level to identify new threats as they develop. Sotero utilizes a unique behavior-based approach to detect new strains of ransomware based on how they interact with files and data.

Endpoint detection is cumbersome, hard to manage, and defenseless against data asset attacks and exfiltration. Rather than just protecting the endpoint, Sotero's pattern-based recognition of ransomware attacks protects data while isolating an attack before it can spread. And because detecting malware attacks does not always mean protecting from exfiltration, Sotero's solution encrypts data to prevent theft and extortion of sensitive data - a capability that is treated as distinct by other vendors in the space.

Sotero provides a comprehensive ransomware solution that includes:

no impact on end-user experience

files stored in encrypted form on the backend file server

enforcement of role-based access control (RBAC) allowing only privileged users to view the encrypted file contents

real-time detection using machine learning models to immediately block a ransomware attack and notify stakeholders

immediate attack detection and isolation to keep ransomware from infecting the rest of the organization

comprehensive visibility into where ransomware originated, and users and files impacted, for immediate and targeted recovery

integration with existing SIEMs and enterprise DLAP systems

"Sotero's Ransomware Protection offers organizations of all sizes - from mid-market to enterprise - one solution to not only protect data, but also to prevent threats and maintain compliance," said Purandar Das, co-founder and CEO of Sotero. "While most currently available solutions offer only detection and alerting capabilities, we have developed a solution that offers real-time ransomware protection that can in just minutes both detect and stop unknown attacks. Data exfiltration is eliminated, data corruption is minimized or eliminated, and restoration is enabled within minutes."

For more information about Sotero Ransomware Protection, visit https://info.soterosoft.com/sotero-ransomware-protection .

About Sotero

Sotero is a global innovator and leader in revolutionary data security. The Sotero Data Security Platform provides a centralized way to protect data anywhere, all the time. Sotero's multi-layered approach reimagines security and privacy to close the critical vulnerability of unencrypted data in use. Sotero encrypts and protects the data through its entire lifecycle, including in use, while preventing active threats with real-time detection and automated quarantine of malicious access. Sotero's solution is easy to deploy and manage without disrupting the user experience. Organizations rapidly gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, auditability, and governance with 360-degree data security to protect data at the edge, IoT devices, streaming data, and data moving through collaboration systems.

