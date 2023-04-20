Bailey & Glasser, LLP Secures $5 million Victory Over MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell's False Claims About 2020 Election Fraud

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BREAKING NEWS: Mike Lindell, MyPillow founder and 2020 election conspiracy theorist, has lost a multi-million-dollar case against Robert Zeidman, a renowned and respected cyber expert. Brian Glasser and Cary Joshi of Bailey & Glasser, LLP represented Mr. Zeidman in this matter. Upon information and belief, this is the first case Mike Lindell has lost in the numerous litigations he is involved in related to his claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell loses arbitration and ordered to pay $5 million in 'Prove Mike Wrong' election-fraud challenge

Following the 2020 election, Lindell prominently trumpeted the false theory that the 2020 presidential election involved alleged Chinese government hacking that resulted in votes cast for Donald Trump being switched to Joe Biden. In July 2021, Mike Lindell sponsored his own so-called "Cyber Symposium", which he said would provide an opportunity for technical experts in cyber forensics to examine and evaluate the evidence presented by Lindell.

Lindell was so confident in the validity of his so-called "evidence" that, as part of his Cyber Symposium, he held the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" and offered a $5 million prize to anyone who could prove the data was not valid. Today's decision declares unequivocally that Zeidman proved Mike wrong.

The arbitration panel found that Lindell's interpretation of the contest rules was "unreasonable" and that Mr. Zeidman definitively won the Prove Mike Wrong Contest: "He proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data. Failure to pay Mr. Zeidman the $5 million prize was a breach of the contract, entitling him to recover."

"The lawsuit and verdict mark another important moment in the ongoing proof that the 2020 election was legal and valid, and the role of cybersecurity in ensuring that integrity," said Brian Glasser, founder of Bailey & Glasser, LLP, who represented Zeidman. "Lindell's claim to have 2020 election data has been definitively disproved."

Robert Zeidman added: "I am obviously really happy about the arbitrators' decision. They clearly saw this as I did—that the data we were given at the symposium was not at all what Mr. Lindell said it was. The truth is finally out there."

An internationally recognized computer scientist, inventor, and software expert, Robert Zeidman's previous work played a significant role in the legal proceedings portrayed in the movie "The Social Network."

Lori Bullock and Manuel Rios were also on the legal team representing Mr. Zeidman.

