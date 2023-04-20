Brewing Up a Sustainable Future: Gaviña Coffee Company Celebrates Earth Day With Recycling Milestone

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaviña Coffee Company, makers of Don Francisco's® Coffee, Café La Llave®, and other family-crafted coffees announces another recycling milestone just ahead of Earth Day (April 22), recycling over 2 million used coffee bags, single-serve coffee pods, and espresso capsules through its Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program with global recycling company TerraCycle®. If all those items were stacked together, they would reach a height equal to 226 Empire State Buildings and the recycled material can be used to create 396 park benches.

"Our loyal customers have made this 2 million plus coffee pods and bags recycling milestone possible," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, 4th generation coffee roaster at Gaviña Coffee Company. "While we know that there is still more work to be done, we are proud of this achievement and hope it serves to encourage more coffee consumers to make small but meaningful contributions towards a more sustainable future."

Since the Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program launched in 2020, it has provided consumers a free and easy way to recycle used coffee pods and capsules from two Gaviña Coffee Company brands, Don Francisco's Coffee and Café La Llave. Also, later this month the company will add their Costco-exclusive brand Jose's® Gourmet Coffee bags to the program.

To date, through the dedication of the over 6,600 participants, TerraCycle has recycled over 2.3 million coffee pods and bags, totaling over 57,000 pounds of recycled material that is used to create new products like playgrounds and park benches -- giving coffee a whole new life beyond seed to cup. The Recycling Program also gives participants the opportunity to donate to select charitable institutions based on points earned for recycling.

"Reaching this major recycling milestone reinforces the fact that consumers are eager to make the world and the coffee industry greener," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "With the Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program, coffee connoisseurs can set simple resolutions to recycle more single-serve pods and capsules and reduce the amount of trash sent to incinerators and landfills."

Recycling bags, pods, and capsules is easy to do in four steps: register at terracycle.com/gavina, collect used packaging, print prepaid labels, and mail the collected waste to TerraCycle.

The Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. It also gives participants the opportunity to donate to select charitable institutions based on points earned for recycling.

ABOUT GAVIÑA COFFEE COMPANY

Established in Vernon, California in 1967 as F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. and now doing business as Gaviña Coffee Company, it is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately held minority-owned coffee roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back 150 years to the family's humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba and has paved the way for a strong presence in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. The company makes the highest-quality, family-crafted coffee®, including flagship premium brand Don Francisco's Coffee, popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave, and Jose's Gourmet Coffee (exclusively available at Costco Wholesale). The Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve line includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including pods and espresso capsules. The Café La Llave brand, also available in pods and espresso capsules, is a favorite among espresso drinkers who enjoy a dark-roasted and intensely aromatic, rich, strong Latin-style espresso.

Gaviña Coffee Company is currently one of the only coffee companies roasting and packing its Nespresso®-compatible capsules in the U.S. at their Zero Waste to Landfill plant in California.

ABOUT TERRACYCLE

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

