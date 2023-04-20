Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli Host an Evening to Celebrate the Debut of the Exclusive Icon Collection in Honor of the Neiman Marcus Awards

The collection and customer activation embody the Italian designer's unique expression of his brand amplified through the reimagined awards platform

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus launches the exclusive Brunello Cucinelli Icon Collection featuring 50 styles across all categories including women's and men's ready to wear, handbags and shoes. The unique collection pays tribute to the long-standing partnership between the luxury retailer and the brand's Founder, Executive Chairman, and Creative Director, Brunello Cucinelli, who was recently bestowed the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

Brunello Cucinelli in Dallas (PRNewswire)

"The Neiman Marcus Awards program was brought to life for our customers after a successful inauguration with the award recipients, industry notables, and top brand partners in Paris," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, NMG. "Customers who prize Brunello Cucinelli's work were invited to witness first-hand the unique expression of his brand. In turn, Brunello Cucinelli was given premium access to our merchandising and marketing magic to amplify his business to the American luxury customer. Creating impactful connections between recognized brands and our customers is the trademark of our reimagined awards platform."

The Icon Collection is designed by Brunello in collaboration with his daughters Carolina and Camilla. It is composed of timeless yet modern styles that exemplify traditional Italian craftsmanship. Each piece demonstrates the versatile yet elevated Brunello Cucinelli spirit, with soft neutral colors, lightweight natural fabrics, and intricate textures created by open-weave knits and embroidery. Neiman's customers collect Brunello Cucinelli designs like they are works of art, a testament to the superior design, quality, craftsmanship and allure of his brand. For the first time in the history of this partnership, each style in the collection is labeled "Exclusively Designed for Neiman Marcus," and select pieces are uniquely numbered in celebration of the collector-focused customers. The collection has already seen great demand with some customers purchasing each piece in the assortment.

To celebrate the launch of the exclusive collection, Brunello made a special visit to Dallas, hosting top customers and friends at a private dinner at the historic Hall of State in Fair Park. To amplify the city's excitement for his arrival, a billboard near the retailer's NorthPark store welcomed Brunello with a picture of him with his award. Guests were treated to an intimate evening with the Italian designer and humanitarian as he inspired them with his philosophical beliefs and celebrated his 20-year relationship with Neiman Marcus. Attendees enjoyed music by the Dallas String Quartet and a three-course Italian meal. The event culminated with fireworks and a second musical performance. Notable attendees included Nastia Liukin, Olympic gold medalist, Kira Nasrat, renowned make-up artist, and Aparna Bawa, Chief Operating Officer of Zoom. During his time in Dallas, Brunello dedicated time to visit the Neiman Marcus NorthPark store sharing more about the exclusive collection and mingling with associates who service some of the retailer's top Cucinelli customers.

"It was a source of great joy for me to enjoy this magnificent evening in the company of my esteemed friends from Neiman Marcus, in a setting as beautiful and special as the Dallas Hall of State," said Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director of Brunello Cucinelli. "Right here, in the great state of Texas, in this land so close to that 'state of nature' that the great Rousseau liked so much, and yet at the same time so comfortable and welcoming, I felt as at home as in my own little, beloved hamlet of Solomeo. Indeed, the friendly Texan people, whose affection I fully felt, reminded me of the Umbrian region I come from, because of its industriousness and strong ties to the land and its roots. It is a land that can be very generous, shaped by the skillful work of man and full of authentic people, outspoken and generous in their turn. It is said that everything is bigger in Texas, and I can confirm that the spirit, kindness and generosity with which I have been welcomed are truly enormous."

"Brunello Cucinelli has made a significant impact on the luxury fashion industry, making him the clear choice for this year's Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion," says Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "We are honored that Brunello chose to create a unique expression of his brand exclusively for our customers. His elevated designs resonate with their desire for impeccably crafted pieces that are true works of art."

The reimagined awards are more than a recognition program. The platform is one of many ways the luxury retailer creates a differentiated halo effect for all brand partners and makes life extraordinary for its luxury customers. Brunello Cucinelli CEO Luca Lisandroni stated earlier this week during the company's earnings call that the brand has seen sales accelerate since Brunello was revealed as the recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, further validating the modern lens of the program. The awards will bring exclusive activations from recipients to Neiman Marcus customers throughout the year. Brunello Cucinelli will unveil a second exclusive collection for customers in the fall inspired by Hollywood glamour. As additional recipients of this year's awards, Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE and Amina Muaddi will each develop exclusive activations in the Fall/Holiday time period.

Neiman Marcus invites customers to shop the Icon Collection online and in select stores, including Dallas NorthPark, Houston Galleria, Northbrook, Beverly Hills, Fashion Island, San Francisco, San Diego, Michigan Avenue, Tysons Galleria and Scottsdale.

Assets from the Icon Collection can be downloaded here. For more information and detailed history about the Neiman Marcus Awards, view the Press Kit.

ABOUT NM AWARDS

NM Awards is a new platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. The platform includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 85 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries in the industry, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder and Baccarat, among others.

The reimagined awards are an extension of the company's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG's innovative approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. As a relationship business, the awards platform embodies the company's differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways.

ABOUT BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Brunello Cucinelli story started in 1978 and has always been guided by the desire to respect moral and economic dignity of humankind: pursuing a healthy and balanced growth while protecting nature's beauties, acting as "lovable guardians," are the main ethical principles that shaped the company's life. The adventure started from the intuition of dyeing cashmere knitwear, and since the beginning, its main goal has been to make high quality creations to last and to be passed down to future generations. The Italian hamlet of Solomeo hosts the company's headquarters and has always been its beating heart: its natural and artistic beauties, together with the culture and the rich traditions of the land, inspire the brand's continuous aesthetic research on elegance. The company is rooted in the history and legacy of great Italian craftsmanship as well as modern design, combining the finest quality raw materials, creativity and savoir-faire.

The brand has developed over time a personal vision of total looks, which is reflected in the exclusive ready-to-wear collections for Women, Men, and Kids as well as lifestyle accessories line, embodying a sophisticated concept of contemporary elegance. The brand is distributed internationally through monobrand boutiques in leading capitals and cities worldwide and in the most exclusive resorts, with a significant presence in selected multibrand and department stores.

