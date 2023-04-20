PrizePicks Signs Agreement to Become an Official Fantasy Sports Partner of NASCAR during Racing Leader's 75th Anniversary Season

Alliance is the third Southern-Based Partnership for Skills-Based Fantasy Leader in just over a Month, Cementing Dominance in the U.S.'s Fastest-Growing Region

ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the company has signed an agreement with NASCAR to become an official Fantasy Sports Partner with the United States' premier form of motorsports. The multi-year engagement is the first for PrizePicks with a major U.S. sports league.

PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the company has signed an agreement with NASCAR to become an official Fantasy Sports Partner with the United States’ premier form of motorsports. The multi-year engagement is the first for PrizePicks with a major U.S. sports league. (PRNewswire)

The alliance will give PrizePicks a VIP presence at several marquee events throughout 2023 as NASCAR celebrates its 75th season, starting with the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this upcoming Sunday (3 p.m. ET on FOX). The partnership is the third PrizePicks has signed in just over a month with southern-based sports entities, following agreements with Major League Soccer's Atlanta United and Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves.

In each case, the partnerships reflect the rising popularity of the respective sports on the PrizePicks platform. NASCAR, introduced as a fantasy offering on PrizePicks in 2021, has seen a 400 percent leap in activity over the last 12 months. NASCAR fans can flex their skills on driver projections such as Fantasy Score, NASCAR Points, Fastest Laps, Laps Led, Cars Passed and Starting Position.

"We've always taken great pride in the fact that a great deal of our marketing and partnerships remain true to our southern roots," said PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO Adam Wexler, whose company has also partnered with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins in recent years. "Working with NASCAR is the best of all worlds, an organization based in the South with a national footprint that is consistently growing on our platform."

NASCAR has a passionate fanbase from around the globe that engages with the sport on and off the track. It consistently ranks as a top-two sport of the weekend on television. In 2023, NASCAR's Digital Platform has been visited 65 million times – a seven percent year-over-year increase.

"PrizePicks has consistently shown itself to be a fantasy platform with a loyal fanbase and wide variety of sports offerings," said Joe Solosky, managing director at NASCAR. "This partnership is an opportunity for both organizations to expand and increase engagement with new and existing fans."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current & past partnerships with the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 250 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty's Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrizePicks