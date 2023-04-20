U.S. Conference of Mayors: Statement on House Debt Limit Plan

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of The United States Conference of Mayors, in response to the introduction of House legislation related to the federal debt limit.

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewswire)

American mayors will not allow us to go backward, and we urge lawmakers to reject this plan.

"This is no time to manufacture a crisis. Congress has an obligation to pay its bills, and the House should increase the debt ceiling without threatening our economy. The legislation introduced in the House is wrong on the issues that face our nation and would be devastating for the people who live in American cities. The country needs a clean debt limit bill.

"We have made enormous progress to rebound from the pandemic, and this bill would wipe it away. The resources made available to cities from the American Rescue Plan Act have helped keep police and first responders on the job, protected small businesses, put food on the table and roofs over the head of people in need, and allowed investment in critical infrastructure. In repealing Inflation Reduction Act funding, the bill also represents an abdication of responsibility to address the climate crisis.

"American mayors will not allow us to go backward, and we urge lawmakers to reject this plan. The House needs to do its job and increase the debt limit without delay or drama."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors