San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Wants to Thank You for Being a Friend This Earth Day

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Sends a Heartwarming PSA to Conservation Supporters Worldwide —Co-created with Partners at David&Goliath

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From scientists working to protect polar bears in the high Arctic, sloths across Amazonia and Galápagos tortoises in the Pacific Islands, to cutting-edge reintroduction programs to save endangered rhinos on the savannas and burrowing owls in the Southwest, without you, there is no them. The world's wildlife needs everyone's help—and together with its partners in more than 200 global conservation initiatives across eight strategic Conservation Hubs worldwide, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is on the front lines, answering the call. This Earth Day, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance wants to thank all of its conservation allies and supporters for their commitment to a world where all life thrives in their latest PSA campaign, "Thank You for Being A Friend," created with its partners at David&Goliath (D&G).

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance) (PRNewswire)

The health of people, wildlife and the planet we all share are inextricably linked—and now more than ever, protecting Earth's vibrant biodiversity is only possible through the support of allies around the globe. Conservation starts with people, and a commitment to nature is critical to creating a world where all life thrives. So, in this campaign, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team members express their gratitude from all over the world.

The :60 PSA, which goes live April 22, 2023, rallies behind this year's Earth Day theme "Invest in Our Planet." It begins with two conservationists in the cold Arctic, protecting polar bears and acknowledging their supporters. They do so by singing a familiar song: "Thank You for Being a Friend." The song continues, sung by community-led conservationists in different locations — from duos in the rainforest observing a sloth in a tree, a pair tending to a large tortoise, and a rock climber checking in on owl eggs on a cliff, to a conservationist recording an endangered rhino on the savanna. The spot ends with the tagline "Thank you for supporting wildlife conservation. Without you, there's no them." It's not only a show of gratitude, but also an invitation for more people to become friends of wildlife around the world by supporting San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

"Often, PSAs can take a serious or dire tone," said Courtney Pulver, Executive Creative Director at D&G. "But we wanted this campaign to feel more celebratory." Robert Casillas, Executive Creative Director at D&G, joined in: "It was our way to show gratitude to all of these people who give so much to protect wildlife around the globe."

Ben Purcell, Chief Creative Officer at D&G, added, "With this new take on The Golden Girls theme, we're pretty sure lifelong animal lover Betty White would be smiling."

"Conservation starts with people, and we are so excited to share this message with millions of allies for wildlife around the world," said David Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "This PSA really speaks to our identity as a global conservation organization with two of the world's leading conservation-focused zoos, highlighting the importance of our supporters, members and guests who help us create a world where all life thrives".

In addition to the :60 broadcast PSA, additional campaign elements include a :30 PSA cutdown for broadcast and :60/:30 PSAs for radio. To become a friend and support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, visit sdzwa.org/friend.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a nonprofit international conservation leader, committed to inspiring a passion for nature and working toward a world where all life thrives. The Alliance empowers people from around the globe to support their mission to conserve wildlife through innovation and partnerships. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports cutting-edge conservation and brings the stories of their work back to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park—giving millions of guests, in person and virtually, the opportunity to experience conservation in action. The work of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance extends from San Diego to eco-regional conservation "hubs" across the globe, where their expertise and assets—including the renowned Wildlife Biodiversity Bank—are able to effectively align with hundreds of regional partners to improve outcomes for wildlife in more coordinated efforts. By leveraging these skills in wildlife care and conservation science, and through collaboration with hundreds of partners, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has reintroduced more than 44 endangered species to native habitats. Each year, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's work reaches over 1 billion people in 150 countries via news media, social media, their websites, educational resources and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programming, which is in children's hospitals in 13 countries. Success is made possible by the support of members, donors and guests to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, who are Wildlife Allies committed to ensuring all life thrives.

