Transparent and fully traceable company, The Fision, launches today and is revolutionizing the apparel industry

From regenerative farming to blockchain technology for tracing verification, The Fision uses the latest science and technologies available to create and encourage a more sustainable and circular apparel model

Designing a purposeful T-shirt as a tool to educate, enrich and transform the way we think about sustainability, The Fision aims to reduce emissions from apparel production while positively impacting society

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Fision announces the launch of its apparel company, a radically transparent and traceable brand. Through conscious awareness and continuous truth sourcing, The Fision aims to disrupt the apparel manufacturing industry using clothing as a vehicle for good, illustrating care for the planet and encouraging a more sustainable future.

The Fision Logo (PRNewswire)

The Fision is launching with a selection of cotton T-shirts that minimize its carbon footprint, starting at the soil. The fabric utilizes 80% Good Earth Cotton®, the first and only regenerative farming method that allows the soil to sequester more carbon than the entire cotton growth life cycle emits. The balance of fabric is composed of recycled cotton to encourage circularity. All apparel is finished domestically in Los Angeles where it is knitted, finished, cut and sewn.

From the farm to the factory, technology is paramount to the brand's purposeful consumer offering. The Fision uses blockchain technology to create real-time verification of a product as it moves through the supply chain. Working with FibreTrace®, an invisible identifier is embedded directly into the raw fiber used to create each product. This marker is scanned and verified at each and every step in The Fision's process, creating an irrefutable and immutable record. Scanning The Fision's unique dynamic QR code on each garment allows the consumer to follow the transparent journey of each product's creation. The Fision will only continue to innovate and experiment with new green technologies and material sciences in an effort to develop a fully sustainable and circular apparel model.

"The legacy fashion industry is not moving fast enough, or too often, legitimately. The technology available to us all is ripe for innovation, and we at The Fision intend to lead with speed and purpose in our product experimentation, learning and evolving with new developments so that we remain at the forefront of sustainable apparel," said Josh Gelder, CEO of The Fision. "We are not only committed to communicating the truth about our products while exposing the environmental and societal impacts of the fashion industry, but to holding ourselves accountable from the inside out. From our unique 'Ownership by All' company structure to our radically transparent production practices, we aim to inspire change."

Each T-shirt retails for $99.00 and is available in navy, black and white, as well as a special edition "Wear Responsibly" rainbow graphic print, with even more cotton T-shirt, hoodie and sweatshirt styles to be added soon. Men's sizes are S-XXL and women's sizes are XS-XL. All packaging is recycled from 100% ocean bound plastic pollution and, of course, traceable; helping clean up the environment while having a positive societal impact. With an easy-to-use app, The Fision is also offering organizations exclusive custom graphic programs that, in addition to showing the traceability of the garment, can be used to create dynamic tailored content to further engage their audiences with impact.

As both a Public Benefit Corporation as well as a pending Certified B Corp, The Fision fervently believes that making positive contributions to society is simply good business. With 1% of every sale going to the customer's selection of sustainably minded causes, the brand is empowering customers to make real change.

To learn more about The Fision and to view the assortment, visit TheFision.com .

About The Fision

The Fision Companies PBC, Inc. ("The Fision") is a radically transparent and 100% traceable apparel company that is reimagining the apparel industry's value chain to minimize its effect on the planet while positively impacting society through authenticity, transparency and education. The Fision offers a curated assortment of products that are made from Good Earth Cotton®, earth's first and only climate positive cotton that is fully traceable utilizing Blockchain technology – allowing customers to trace and verify an item's journey from dirt to shirt. Without transparency, achieving a sustainable, accountable and fair fashion industry is not possible. The Fision's goal is to communicate the truth about the environmental and societal costs of the current industry to encourage a purpose-driven community to help inspire change. The Fision provides T-shirts that you'll not only look good in, but equally important, feel great about wearing. For more information and to help spark a movement of real change in the apparel industry, visit TheFision.com and follow @TheFisionCo.

Scanned, sealed, delivered: Our QR code takes you on a journey through the supply chain of The Fision T-shirts. See where your tee came from and how it's making a difference in the world. (PRNewswire)

