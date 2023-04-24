GREG MUNSON ELEVATED TO PRESIDENT OF TRANSWESTERN REAL ESTATE SERVICES

Accomplished Midwest Leader to Spearhead Next Iteration of Growth

HOUSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern announces it has promoted Greg Munson to President of Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS). The promotion comes as Transwestern moves to scale its integrated platform of companies to serve clients and investors more effectively across the U.S. and abroad. In his new role, Munson will oversee TRS operations, advance the implementation of innovative real estate solutions, lead expansion opportunities in strategic markets, and drive business development that capitalizes on the company's consultative service approach.

Transwestern Logo (PRNewswire)

Greg Munson to spearhead next iteration of company growth as new President of Transwestern Real Estate Services.

"Greg is an exceptional, highly respected leader who brings a wealth of industry experience to this position," said Larry P. Heard, CEO of Transwestern. "His team mentality and proven ability to anticipate the needs of owners, tenants and investors will be invaluable as we create solutions to address the challenges and opportunities our clients are deliberating today."

Munson will succeed former President Tom Lawyer, who joined Transwestern in 2018 and will be retiring after a 45-year career in the industry. Under Lawyer's leadership, TRS has continued to grow its operations and, in 2021, posted its best financial results to date. Additionally, Lawyer and the firm's senior leadership team skillfully navigated TRS through the pandemic and led expansion efforts that included the acquisition of three regional companies in 2022, growing the firm's talent base at a time when many organizations were reducing headcount. Lawyer will remain with Transwestern through 2023 to ensure a seamless transition and support firm-wide growth and transformation goals.

"One of my primary objectives when I joined Transwestern was to find the next leader for our services organization and orchestrate a well-planned and orderly changing of the guard," Lawyer said. "Greg and I have worked side by side over the last two years, and I am confident we have found the right next-generation leader for TRS."

"It has been my great pleasure to have known Tom for more than 30 years," Heard said. "When we made the decision to appoint Tom President of TRS in 2018, it was with the belief he had the professional competence and personal value system to excel in the role, and he has certainly delivered."

A member of Transwestern's Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Munson has assumed increasing leadership responsibilities since joining the firm in 2016. He began as Managing Principal and Market Leader in Minneapolis and, since 2021, has served as Executive Managing Director of the Midwest Region, which includes offices in Chicago and Rosemont, Illinois, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Des Moines, Iowa.

During Munson's tenure, Transwestern completed one of downtown Minneapolis' most notable retail-to-office transformations, recruited one of the region's leading retail teams and attracted new talent to the Midwest Capital Markets team. Last year, in partnership with Lawyer, Munson led the firm through the acquisition and integration of prominent Chicago-based MB Real Estate. The transaction added 120 team members and a regional property management portfolio exceeding 12 million square feet.

"It is an honor to take on a broader leadership role at Transwestern, especially at a time when our industry is at an important inflection point," said Munson. "Having worked alongside the company's market leaders nationwide, I know the tremendous strength of resources we are prepared to bring to every engagement to ensure the success of our clients, partners and team members. We are extremely grateful to Tom for setting a high bar and reinforcing a culture of creativity and collaboration."

Munson holds a J.D. and bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and Gustavus Adolphus College, respectively.

Headshot available for download here.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transwestern