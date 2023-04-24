ProTact by Haartz™ now available for tactical applications

New line of materials offers increased durability and versatility for military and first responders

ACTON, Mass., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haartz Corporation, a global leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed textile materials, recently announced ProTact by Haartz™ – a new range of coated fabric products for use in tactical applications.

ProTact by Haartz™ is a line of technical laminates specifically developed to exceed the performance standards of coated fabrics used in military and tactical gear applications. They have been developed with the most durable solution-dyed nylon fabrics available on the market today. Our advanced coating systems are also optimized for application-specific durability properties to ensure the longest possible lifespan in the most demanding environments. (PRNewswire)

ProTact by Haartz™ offers proven durability against flex fatigue, fraying, high temperatures, and humidity.

ProTact is a multi-layer textile laminated together to form a superior product with all the qualities required for tactical vests worn by military, law enforcement, SWAT teams and other first responders. ProTact is compliant with the Berry Amendment.

"We understand the importance of strong, durable fabrics when used in high-stress environments. Our analysis has shown ProTact by Haartz offers a high tensile strength and proven durability when tested against flex and fatigue, fabric fraying, high-temperature laundering and high-temperature and humidity endurance testing," stated Samit Sadavarte, director, business development – new markets at Haartz. "Our development of premier-quality material is drawn from decades of developing flexible fabric laminates and a deep understanding of application-specific performance requirements through our long history as a trusted supplier to the world's largest automakers."

ProTact laminates are compatible with high-energy laser ablation cutting processes which offer a lighter weight and more versatile replacement to the widely used Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment (MOLLE) system. Laser ablation avoids the risk of fabric tearing and allows for attachment points to be placed anywhere on the fabric, offering flexibility for applying the webbing feature in more sizes, shapes and locations. The laser cutting process also makes it easier for the wearer to adjust their ballistic load carrier and to remove ballistic plates when they are not needed.

A broad range of colors and prints are available, including solid colors using solution-dyed nylon fiber technology and multi-colored prints that can be adapted to conform to multiple common camo patterns. ProTact is available for large scale manufacturers and smaller individual companies in the United States and Europe in standard material constructions of 500x500d, 500x1000d and 1000x1000d yarn structures.

To learn more about ProTact by Haartz, please visit www.haartz.com/products/ProTact.

About The Haartz Corporation

The Haartz Corporation is a world leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed convertible toppings and interior surface materials. The company's world headquarters and North American manufacturing operations are located in Acton, Massachusetts, with additional manufacturing in Mannheim, Germany. Beyond these manufacturing locations, Haartz maintains offices in Detroit, Munich, Tokyo, Irapuato, Mexico, Shanghai and Chongqing, China. Employing over 400 people worldwide, Haartz has been a trusted automotive supplier since 1907, and continues to be privately owned and operated by the Haartz family. For more information, visit www.haartz.com . Join the conversation on Twitter, @Haartz .

